Lori Beth Denberg is an American Comedian and actress. She became a recognized figure back in the 1990s thanks to her appearance on Nickelodeon sketch comedy series All That. Here is all you need to know about Donberg including what she has recently been up to.

Lori Beth Denberg Bio

Denberg was born on February 2, 1976, in Northridge, California. She had always wanted to become an actress and by the age of 6, she had trained herself enough to earn her roles in community theater. Lori also acted in many school plays. She attended Chatsworth High School in Chatsworth, California.

At the age of 18, Lori had gone professional with her acting career. She became among the regular casts of Nickelodeon’s All That where she took up different roles. On the sketch comedy show, she was noted for her Vital Information segment where she gave vital information for your everyday life.”

Between 1997 and 1998, Lori became a regular panelist on Figure It Out. After her All That gig ended, Denberg joined The Steve Harvey Show where she played the role of Lydia Liza Gutman from 1998 to 2002. Lori joined her fellow All That castmates Josh Server, Kenan Thompson, and Kel Mitchell to appear in 1997 film, Good Burger.

In recent years, Lori revealed a fact about her early acting years – that she bolstered her film paychecks by holding fundraisers for non-profits and also developing web contents for an advertising agency.





Since 2002, Lori seemed to have disappeared from the spotlight, making only occasional appearances, like in 2004 when she appeared in a minor role in the film Dodgeball: A True Underdog Story and an episode of Malcolm in the Middle.

In 2011, Lori reunited with her All That castmates for the Comikaze Expo where she revealed that she was no longer acting. “I’ve been living life. Now I’m enjoying my old age,” the actress told the media.

Some of her most recent appearances in the media include an episode of Workaholics in 2012 and Hollywood Darlings in 2017. She recently gushed about her All That experience saying; “I loved being on ‘All That,’ we were literally working at a theme park so on my lunch hour, we went to Universal Studios Florida. It was like living in a big theme park!”

So what is it that took Lori away from Hollywood? The simple answer is weddings, Yes! WEDDINGS, your teen comedy idol (hello millennials) is now into the business of weddings as an officiating minister, an ordained one. Lori revealed on her website that the job started as a joke. “It started as a joke when a friend I’ve had since the first grade decided to get married. They weren’t very religious and couldn’t decide on an officiant, so I jokingly volunteered,” she explained.

Lori Beth Denberg from the nickelodeon show “all that” was my wedding officiant yesterday and she was freaking awesome!!! She made the wedding awesome! I love her #molinadolanwedding A post shared by Carolyn Carolyn (@cutecarolyn) on Mar 30, 2014 at 9:01am PDT

Lori told ABC News that her first officiating job was so perfect that she was encouraged by friends to take it up further, and she did.

“I wrote a whole specialized ceremony for them (her friend’s wedding) and people just loved it. They said, ‘This is so great. You should do this. You should offer this service.’ So, I took their advice!”

Lori Beth Denberg Married/Husband

While she was away from the spotlight, Lori got married to a certain Alexander Jardin, who unlike her isn’t a celebrity. The details of their wedding have been kept under wraps.

It isn’t clear if the pair has started a family together, that is, in terms of making their own babies. However, speaking of families, Lori has an older brother, Adam who was born in 1972.

Lori Beth Denberg Weight Loss/Then and Now

Back in her early adulthood, Lori’s trademark was her fat body. Many curious fans have wondered if Lori has changed a bit from her All That days. Well, the truth is – NOT MUCH! Turns out Lori is among one of those who will rather live in a thick flesh than go through the rigors of weight loss.

Height: 5 feet 4 inches (1.63 cm)