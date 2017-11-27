Lori Anne Allison is a very talented artist actress and ex-wife of Hollywood superstar Johnny Depp.

Lori Anne Allison Bio, Wiki

Allison was born on September 6, 1957, and began to show her interest in make-up quite early in life.

At the age of 8, she started to learn to cut and style hair and design new styles by doing it to the dolls she had. This laid the path for her to be a very successful makeup artist in the future.

At 13, Allison started working in a boutique from where she launched out fully into her career.

Lori’s career as a professional make-up artist began with the help of her – friends, Adam Ant and Christina Applegate. With their help, she was able to move quickly from amateur to professional.

Christina (Applegate) gave Lori her very first professional make-up kit, as well as her first jobs within the Television community while Adam (Ant), gave her the opportunity to work on her first film and play.

Apart from helps from friends, Lori was also fortunate to receive jobs from up and coming photographers who put their subjects in Lori’s hands and this helped her transition from amateur to a professional make-up artist very fast.

She has worked as a makeup artist for several celebrities.

Lori Anne Allison Relationship With Johnny Deep

Allison married Johnny Depp in 1983. Lori Anne Allison was 25 years old back then and Johnny Depp was only 20 years of age

The couple began well until they decided to part ways in 1985 due to irreconcilable differences.

There were no issues of extra-marital affair from her side but rumors had it that their relationship began shaking after Johnny

started dating Twin Peaks actress Sherlyn Fenn.

The couple had no children together as their relationship was too short.

Despite being separated for a long time- precisely 32- years now, they have maintained a friendly relation and Lori have always support Johnny in every aspect she can.

When Johnny was accused of hurting Amber, Lori stood up to his defense saying the man she was married to is a very soft hearted person and would have never assaulted a woman as he was accused of doing by Amber Heard.

She has told friends Johnny never got physical with her during their relationship and did not even scream at her in anger.

After his divorce from Lori, Johnny Depp he didn’t marry for a long time but got involved with many other actresses like Jennifer Grey, Holly Robinson Peete, Tally Chanel, Peggy Trentini, Ellen Barkin, Kate Moss, Vanessa Paradis, Kiley Evans and much more before he eventually got married to Amber Heard in 2015.

The couple stayed together for a year before they separated in May 2016 and eventually got divorced on 16 August 2016.

After his divorce from Amber, Johnny Depp is not in any love relationship as at the time of this report.

In fact, according to Who dated who, he is currently single and has no girlfriend for now.

Lori Anne Allison Affair, Kids

There are much you find online about her relationship, affair or married life, all we do know is that after her divorce from Depp, Lori has enjoyed her life being a single lady and still supports her ex-husband.

Lori Anne Allison is more of a private person, she doesn’t upload her pictures or post updates about her personal life on the social media – she isn’t even active on any social media platform

Jhonny Depp has two kids but definitely not with Lori.

Lori is a proud owner of Serendipity Lip Glosses which was launched in 2015 and D’Cups which is a small cupcake business.

The 60-year-old talented make-up artist used to look red hot in a bikini while showing off her sexy legs and hot feet during her young ages.

She had perfect body measurements, which gave her stunning curves. Lori Anne Allison has a height of 5 feet(1.52m).

She received $7 million from Depp as a divorce settlement but after the divorce, her net worth has remained a mystery.