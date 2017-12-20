“The glory of the youth is in their strength” best describes this young American actress and stuntwoman, London Elise Kress formerly Moore, accredited with films like Oz, the Great and Powerful (2013), Grandma (2015) and Insidious: Chapter 3 (2015). London was a guest-star in an episode of Ghost Adventures called ‘The Oman House’.

She has been part of the behind the scene of the entertainment world for some time. London is married to her co-star in the 2014 thriller, Into the Storm and both of them are almost the same age, however, their marriage seems to be a connection too sweet to comprehend.

London Elise Kress Age, Family, Siblings

Elise was born on November 2, 1992, in Texas, and attended Leenawey Christian School, Adrian, Michigan. Details about her parents are not revealed in the media, however, she has a younger sister named Sydney Katherine Moore whom she grew up with.

Is London Elise Kress Married? Husband, Kids

London’s romantic affair with Nathan sure led to a happily ever after, a romance which probably budded in February 2015. Theirs is a sweet love filled with youth and joy. Both starred in the 2014 thriller Into the Storm where London was a cheerleader and Nathan played a character named Tres and they have been best friends for some time before things turned romantic.

Nathan and London dated for nine months probably from February 2015 with London sharing a collage of Instagram pictures to celebrate their one-month anniversary in March 2017. She wrote alongside it, “Where the heckkk did that first month go?!? I really have no idea….but here’s to many more.” And much more did come.

They were engaged on May 29, 2015, at the Angeles Natural Forest in Southern California.





On November 15, 2015, the lovebirds tied the knot and exchanged their vows in an outdoor ceremony at the Villa del Sol d’Oro in Sierra Madre, California before families, friends and, wedding attendees which include his iCarly castmates, Miranda Cosgrove, Jennette McCurdy and Jenny Trainor. The bride wore a sleeveless white ballgown with a stunning mesh veil, and Kress donned a gray tweed suit. Nathan described the wedding as the best day of his life and as an adventure which has begun and he admitted that London is “the single most real person he’s ever met in his life.

Their love for each other is so big and they can’t seem to stop sharing the fascinating photos of their journey so far with their fans. They seem to be really made for each other. What can we say but wish them an ever happy future together and hope that their smiles never fade.

iCarly star Nathan Kress was born November 18, 1992, as Nathan Karl Kress, in Glendale California, USA. He is an American actor, director and former professional child model for various print advertisement. Nathan had an early career in acting and has been acting since age 3. He took a break from acting at the age of 6 but returned fully at age 11. He is best known all over the world for playing the role of Freddie Benson on Nickelodeon series iCarly.

He considers the start and push of his acting career the school performance which changed his life. He played one of the leading parts in it and he is sure that at that time he realized his plan for his profession. He’s involved in philanthropic activities and is a devout evangelical Christian who feels a responsibility to be a great model to his younger fans.

They will welcome their first child in January 2018 following their announcement on social media on July 12, 2017. The Twitter picture was captioned by Nathan thus:

“Me and my baby in London.

Me, and my baby in London.

Me. And my baby

IN —>LONDON< — Get it?? Mommy and daddy are thrilled to announce Baby Kress, arriving January 2018″

London echoed her husband’s excitement by making a post of her own where she wrote, “I put my barf bag down for this photo.”

The soon to be parents announced the sex to be a girl on Twitter on August 13, 2017, and their families threw them a surprise baby shower party in October 2017.

Quick Facts about London

Name: London Elise Kress (formerly Moore)

Birth Date: November 2, 1992 (age: 25)

Country: United States

Birth Place: Texas

Nationality: American

Ethnicity: White

Height: 5′ 6″ (1.68 m)

Weight: 127 lbs (58 kg)

Husband: Nathan Kress

Occupation: Actress and stuntwoman