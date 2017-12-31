Advertisement

Logan Paul also, known as Logan Alexander Paul is an American who gained his popularity and peak to excellence by posting videos on YouTube and eventually branching out into acting.

Who thought being a YouTube actor could pull such amazing dividends and catapult one into the limelight of excellence.

Logan Paul’s Wiki, Biography and Height

Paul was born on April 1, 1995, in Westlake, Ohio, United States to Greg Paul, a realtor and Pam Stepnick, a registered nurse. He resides in Los Angeles, California and has a brother named Jake. He is 6’2ft tall, weighs about 90kg and also has blonde hair and green eyes

Logan Paul attended Westlake High School, where he was one of the best wrestlers and attained special awards. He went on to attend Ohio University on scholarship where he studied Engineering but dropped out in 2014 to pursue a career as a social media entertainer full-time in Los Angeles and also to further his youtube career.

To also further his ambitions on youtube, he took acting classes in Los Angeles. His first appearance was in a movie titled Rainbow Man released in 2014, he also acted in Law & Order: Special Victims Unit, Stitchers, Weird Loners and The Thining. He also made an appearance in The Race Between Us and many others.

During his short stay at college, Logan had achieved a lot of awards because he had a good percentage of followers on his youtube channel.





Logan Paul’s Career and Other Interests

Logan Paul has 15 million subscribers on his blog (Logan Paul Vlogs), 4.24 million subscribers on his official page (TheOfficialLoganPaul), he has a total of 3.229 billion viewers on both his blog and pages as of December 28, 2017.

He has been into comedy since 2013. As a kid, Logan picked interest in photography; however, he bought his first camera by himself from his savings, he also took interest in film works which include the dystopian science fiction, YouTube Red film The Thinning and the adult comedy Airplane Mode.

He got his brand name maverick from his parrot. He started creating internet Youtube channel Zoosh videos at the tender age of 10.

See Also: Matt Bomer Husband, Family, Kids, Height, Net Worth, Is He Gay?

Logan Paul’s Rise to Fame

When Logan began to post videos on Youtube, it looked like a herculean task to garner the number of followers he needed, but he kept at it without giving up, and by 2014, he had about 3.1 million followers on his various social media platforms and he had about 105,000 Twitter followers, 361,000 Instagram followers, and 31,000 likes on his Facebook page and about 150,000 subscribers to his YouTube channel.

His Youtube channel is one of the few that have accomplished more than four million views in one week. He was on Vine as the 10th, earning him hundreds of thousands of dollars USD in advertising revenue. In the same year, his facebook videos had more than 300 million views. It is rather very surprising how videos of about 6 seconds brought him to this height of fame.

Ad World and Body Goals

The Youtube star has also involved himself in the advertising world by doing ad campaigns for Hanes, PepsiCo and HBO. Logan has once publicly stated how he lost 15% of his right testicles after performing a stunt at the mall where he landed on the arm of a chair.

It is said that Logan cares so much about his body physic that he visits the gym at least 6 times in a week to work out. He concentrates on building his chest, legs and back, and jogs on Saturdays. He is also super conscious of his weight.

Logan Paul’s Brother

Logan Paul’s brother Jake Joseph Paul is also a popular social media star born in 1997. Like his brother Logan, working on Vine has brought him to Fame. Other than being a Vlogger, he is also an actor. He played the role of Dirk on the Disney Channel series Bizaardvark. His catchphrase is Dab on ‘Em Haters! It’s Everyday Bro! With 12 million subscribers and 3billion views, Jake began his career in 2013 by posting videos on Vine. He released a music video in May 2017.

July 18, 2017, Paul’s neighbours in the Beverly Grove had discrepancies on whether to file a class-action public nuisance lawsuit against Jake after he rented a mansion for about $17000 in the neighbourhood.

It was rumoured that Jake was dating Erika Costell, which he publicly denounced saying he never really dated her and that their relationship was fake. Having not heard a conclusion on what Erika had to say, Alissa Violet Jake’s ex publicly announced her engagement.

More so, the brothers Jake and Logan had a rivalry over Alissa to the extent Jake made a Youtube video where he almost kissed Alissa at the end leaving his teeming fans wondering which of the brothers she is truly involved with.

See Also: Ben Carson Wife, Net Worth, Biography, Family, House, Children

Logan Paul’s Net Worth, Girlfriend, House

Logan Paul lives with his friends, social media celebrities; Amanda Cerny, Juanpa Zurita, and Andrew Bachelor at Vine in Hollywood, California. His first ever public relationship was with a model and vine star Jessica Serfaty, who has participated in a number of videos with Logan.

The duo has been together for a while now but they are not married yet. However, it has been rumoured that Logan has dated Lele Pons, Teala Dunn, Peyton List and Amanda Cerny.

For all of his endeavours, Logan Paul sits on an estimated net worth of $3 million and he drives a purple 2014 Dodge Challenger.