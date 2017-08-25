Liza Lapira is an American actress born on December 3, 1981, in Queens, New York.

Also known as Minnie, Liza started acting in 1999, starring in these TV series: “As you like it”, “The School for Wives”, “The Odyssey” and “Alexandra Cunningham’s No.11 Blue and White.”

She landed her first major role in a series regular spot on the Showtime TV series Huff in 2004.

Liza has made quite remarkable and impressive appearances as an actress. She shot to stardom after starring in American romantic comedy film Crazy, Stupid, Love in 2011.

Directed by Glenn Ficarra and John Requa, Liza was cast as the sharp mouthed friend of Emma Stone in Crazy, Stupid, Love.

She also got the opportunities to play Kianna in the 2008 American heist drama film 21;, Special Agent Michelle Lee in the CBS police procedural series NCIS and Ivy;, Topher Brink’s assistant in Dollhouse and as Heather in 2016 American science-fiction psychological thriller film, 10 Cloverfield Lane.

Liza Lapira Bio, Wiki

35 years old Liza was born in New York City to immigrants from the Philippines. There is less information about the actress’ family. So, their identity is not widely known. However, Liza’s father’s name is Jim Shannon while her mother’s name is not known.

Sometime in May, the actress shared a photo of her posing with a woman she simply called ” Mom” on Twitter.

Although she didn’t add further details, many of her fans believed the woman is her mother.

Lapira belongs to a multiracial ethnic background as she is of Filipino, Spanish and Chinese descent.

Before she moved to Hollywood in 2004, she had spent her childhood in Queens, New York, where she took up roles in independent films and theater productions.

Liza was tutored at Los Angeles Unified School. According to reports, she learned acting under booking coach Amy Lyndon.

The Filipino Chinese actress follows Christian religion. Her Astrological sign is Sagittarius.

Liza Lapira Married, Husband, Boyfriend

Liza is one of those screen divas who keep their private lives very personal.

Because she’s a private person, information about her present love life and past relationships are very scant but largely built on speculation.

But we reliably gathered that the actress is happily married to Marc Anthony. There are no details anywhere – even on social media – of when and where their wedding took place or the people that attended it.

Before Liza reportedly got hitched, she had described herself as a perpetual single girl; who has very little interest in dating a guy.

“People usually make remarks on my personal life and ask me ‘are you seeing someone?’. But my answer is a big NOO.

“I really don’t understand why they are so much eager to know about whom I date. I respect everyone but I think people should mind their own business.

“I have always tried to lead an independent life. I don’t want to date anyone right now. My prime focus is my career,” the Asian beauty said during an interview.

She, however, admitted that she tried hooking up with several men in her past, but she failed miserably.

Liza reportedly had an affair with Choke star Sam Rockwell, but the relationship was kept a low profile and never lasted.

Despite Liza’s reserved nature, she never hides her love for animals. She prefers to call herself an animal lover; she has a dog with whom she often posted pictures on social media.

Liza Lapira Net Worth

Truth is, the 35-year-old actress has been doing pretty good in acting. She has portrayed herself as a very accomplished performer by doing the roles as the lead actor and various side actor as well.

She is currently busy with her hit show NCIS and has just finished the upcoming comedy 9J, 9K & 9L.

Having invested over a decade of her life in the media industry working as an actress; Lapira has earned an impressive amount net worth around 3 million dollars from her acting career.

Liza Lapira Body Measurement

In as much as the actress loves keeping her personal life in low profile, her beauty, and body tower her over her contemporaries.

Liza is amazing and cute. Her lovely face and bookish look helped to enhance the beauty she really is.

One feature that makes her outstanding is her Asian face, which she supposedly got from her genes. She is adorned with an amazing black hair color and black eyes.

Her body measurement is 34-24-34; weight is 52 kg(approx); her shoe size is 6; while her height (an obvious asset) stands at 5 feet 2 inches(157 cm).

It’s always fun to be with Liza Lapira – anytime, any day. This explains why she’s quite popular in social networking sites like Twitter and Instagram.

Her Twitter account, @lizalapira is graced by over 6 thousand followers.