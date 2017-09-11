Many people who have followed the Real Housewives of Atlanta before 2009 would definitely know Lisa Wu. She is also a popular television personality, Screen Writer, and a designer.

Even as there are a lot of things great in the life of the beautiful woman, her life has not been one that is devoid of drama.

Lisa Wu Wiki, Biography

Lisa Wu was born on January 23, 1973, in Inglewood, California, and she is also known by the name Sharon Millette Hartwell. Even as there is very little information about how she was brought up or her family life, she always seemed to be cut out for the public life as she has always wanted performing whether it is singing or acting.

See Also: Malu Trevejo Age, Mom, Boyfriend, Wiki, Height And Measurements

The California native and mother of three started in the showbiz with groups including the popular Public Enemy and EPMD as a dancer before deciding on other things.

That said, she has done a lot of things including writing a play which was directed by Tyler Perry over 20 years ago, and she wrote, produced and acted in her movie as far back as 2000. She has also been a writer and her book is When the Cake is Made.

Many people may not be familiar with her role as an actress, but she has acted in a number of films including Must Be The Music and Black Ball which she wrote and produced.

Even though she came to fame mostly through her appearance on the Real Housewives of Atlanta together with NeNe Leakes, Kim Zolciak, Sheree Whitfield, and DeShawn Snow as the original cast, she later decided to leave because she believed that the show was not portraying who she was. Instead, it was giving who it wanted her to be to its audience and that was why she decided to call it quits.

Lisa Wu Divorced, Married, Husband

Lu has been married twice and both marriages ended up in a divorce. Lisa’s first husband was Keith Sweat, and the two got married in 1992. Her marriage to the American R&B and soul singer and songwriter was able to survive the next 10 years before it finally came crashing in 2002.

After the divorce, Wu got into a legal battle to keep her two sons, but she failed in the attempt. According to the ruling of Judge Cynthia D. Wright which was leaked,

“There is evidence that Father has been violent towards Mother, but no evidence he has ever been violent with any of his children.”

Also, the judge held that the children “lacked structure in their lives, due in substantial part to Mother’s numerous business ventures and frequent trips out of town … Mother has a history of spending money on herself excessively rather than providing for the children … There was some evidence at trial that Mother implicitly participated in robbing Father in the presence of the children. She also took money from Father prior to the initiation of this matter. This behavior causes the Court to question Mother’s maturity and judgment.”

“Father is capable of providing a stable, secure home environment for the boys where their care is not delegated to random third parties.”

Lisa’s next marriage was to former American football linebacker, Edgerton Hartwell. The two got married in 2005, and they had a son, Edgerton Hartwell Jr. This, however, was not reason enough to keep the marriage from failing, as the couple decided to part ways in 2011.

According to rumors, the divorce was because of money. Nevertheless, the beautiful woman came out to claim that money has nothing to do with the divorce.

Since she got divorced for the second time, Wu has not been publicly in any relationship.

Lisa Wu Net Worth

There was a time when it was reported that some of the members of the Real Housewives of Atlanta stars were already broke. It was reported that Sheree Whitfield, NeNe Leakes, Kim Zolciak, and Lisa Wu were all broke.

See Also: Michael Jordan’s Wife, Ex Wife And Girlfriend

As it is, however, the report wasn’t entirely true. Even though Wu does not have it in millions, she is able to create a brand for herself and build a decent business for herself.

She has a decent net worth of over $100,000 to show for her business and hard work.