Blonde and beautiful Lisa Kerney is an ESPN sports presenter. She currently co-anchors the Sports Center show.

The American sports broadcaster is living her dream to the fullest.

Lisa Kerney Wiki

Lisa Kerney was born and raised in Leawood, Kansas.

In the year 2000, she graduated from St. Thomas Aquinas High School in Overland Park, Kansas.

At a tender age, Lisa already knew where her calling was.

“We have family videos from back in the day where I would be interviewing my brothers and sisters doing made up sports activities.”

For her University education, Kerney attended Lynn University in Boca Raton, Florida. Lisa majored in broadcast communications.

While in school, she was the Captain for the women’s basketball team, the Pacific Tigers. As a matter of fact she attended the school on a basketball scholarship. Not only was she the captain of her team, the basketball champ also became the point guard.

Lisa was so good that she was the Scholar Athlete of the Year in her junior and senior year.

After her remarkable time in school, Lisa journeyed into another phase of her life.

In 2003, she did her internship at Metro Sports in her native Kansas City, Missouri.

With her degree in broadcast communication, she first worked with KXLF, a Columbia Broadcasting System affiliate in Button, Montana.

Later on she worked as a sports anchor at WCBS-TV in New York, for CBS 2 News This Morning.

From 2005- 2010 Lisa Kerney worked as a weekend sports anchor for KING-TV in Seattle.

She worked with several other TV networks including, the Major League Baseball (MLB) Network.

Lisa reached what at the moment seems to be the peak of her career, when she joined ESPN in 2014.

She has received several awards in the course of her broadcasting career.

In the 10 year period of her career, Lisa had covered two Super Bowl teams

Lisa Kerney Bio

Lisa Diane Gangel Kerney is a native of Leawood, Kansas. She was born on July 8, 1981.

Her parents are Lou and Barbara Gangel. Aside her academic and sporting prowess, not much is known about her childhood and family information.

As a child, Lisa Kerney had always wanted to work as a presenter on ESPN.

When asked what she would like to be when she grew up, Lisa always gave a clear cut answer,

“I want to be on ESPN.”

Lisa defines success “as happiness and doing what makes you happy every single day.”

She credits her success and big beak in the media to a lot of hardwork, sacrifices and her competitive nature.

The sports media personality is an active Twitter and Instagram user.

Lisa Kerney Height

For a former basketball player, Lisa is 6 foot tall.

Lisa Kerney Married

In 2010, Kerney tied the knot with Patrick Kerney, a former football player.

The couple met for the first time in 2007, when she was covering a Seahawks press conference.

Together they have 4 children.

Lisa Kerney Husband

40-year old Patrick Kerney was a defensive end for eleven seasons in the National Football League.

Like his wife he was also a sports champ in his Uni days.

Patrick played college football for the University of Virginia in Charlottesville.

He played 8 seasons with the Atlanta Falcons (1999–2006); and 3 seasons with the Seattle Seahawks (2007–2009).

After his retirement he enrolled for an MBA program at Columbia University.

Lisa Kerney Kids

Already blessed with 2 daughters, the sports media star took to Twitter to reveal her 3rd pregnancy. This time she had a set of twins.

Lisa Kerney Family

Wife and mother of 4, Lisa Kerney moved to New York City at the retirement of her husband from the NFL.

In an interview in February Lisa said she was having the time of her life living in Greenwich, London.

Regardless of her work schedule, Lisa endeavors to make out time for her family.

“Quality time with my kids is super important to me. Making sure that they see Mommy every morning and that I’m able to give them a kiss and tell them to have a great day, that’s really important to me.”

However, she admits that striking a balance between work and the home front is not easy.

Lisa Kerney Net Worth

The 36 year old sports journalist is as famous as she is rich. With years of efficient and dedicated service, Lisa is believed to be currently worth $14.8 million.