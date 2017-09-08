Lindy Booth is a very gorgeous and brilliant Canadian actress who has starred and featured in many movies as well as TV shows. The talented actress of Hollywood has risen from the background to become a fan favourite in the entertainment industry. She played ‘Riley Grant’ in the TV series, The Famous Jett Jackson, among others.

Lindy Booth Wiki/Age/Bio

Lindy Booth, who is known by close friends and all as simply, ‘Lindy’ was born on the 2nd April 1979 in Oakville, Ontario, Canada. Her sun sign or horoscope is Aries. She is of the white ethnicity and is a Canadian by nationality. Lindy Booth attended T. A. Blakelock High School before graduating in 1998.

Lindy Booth Career Profile

Lindy Booth gained entry into the world of professional acting since the year 1998 and she has since remained active while mesmerizing that world with her guile and acting prowess. She has become very popular in the industry, all thanks to her stunning acts and fantastic performances in the movie roles she has interpreted specially in movies and TV series such as Century Hotel, Behind the Wall, Cry Wolf, Wrong Turn and so many others.

It will be worth it to note that Lindy Booth can owe her superstar status to TV shows other than actual movies as she has starred in more TV shows – either as a guest star or as the part of the main cast than she has done in movies.

Some popular TV shows to which she has done justice include The Famous Jett Jackson, Relic Hunter, October Road and The Librarians.

Lindy Booth’s work ethic and excellent performances has not gone unnoticed as she was nominated twice in 2003 for different awards. First, she was nominated for the Canadian Comedy Award in the Pretty Funny Female Performance category for her 2002 comedy film, Rub & Tug. And then she was again nominated for the DVD Premiere Award in the Best Supporting Actress category for her 2002 film, The Skulls II. She went on to win the latter award, albeit tied with Cynthia Stevenson for the movie Air Bud: Seventh Inning Fetch (2002).

In 2016, Lindy Booth was again nominated in the Best Actress in a TV Series Broadcasted in the US category for the Golden Maple Awards. This was in recognition of her stellar performance in the 2014 TNT TV series, The Librarians.

Lindy Booth Body Measurements/Statistics

Lindy Booth is really a very interesting personality. she embodies beauty and class in the true sense of those words. Her figure, shape and body stats are just perfect for the entertainment world she finds herself. Every picture that has been taken of her, including those of her in curvy and all out sexy bikinis, flaunting her God-given natural endowments – her smooth legs and well-maintained body measurements, attests to her alluring beauty and charm.

Talking about her personality and appearance, Lindy Booth stands tall with a height of 5 ft. 7 inches which is about 1.70 meters. Her weight is 55 kg (121 lbs) while her full body stats are 34-24-35 inches. She has blue eyes and the color of her hair is red. Her Breast/Bra size 34B, Waist size 24 and Hip size 35 inches. Her shoe size is 9 (US) & Dress size is 4 (US).

See a tabular representation of Lindy Booth’s body measurements below:

Body Statistics In Full Hair Colour: Red Eye Colour: Blue Height (in Feet-Inches): 5 feet 7 inches Height (in Meters): 1.7 m Height (in Centimeters): 170 cm Weight (in Kilograms): 55 kg Weight (in Pounds): 121 lbs Bra Size: 34 Inches Cup Size: B Waist Size: 24 Inches Hip Size: 35 Inches Body Measurements: 34-24-35 Body Shape: Hourglass Dress Size: 4 (US) Feet/Shoe Size: 9 (US)

Lindy Booth Married/Spouse

Information regarding Lindy Booth is actually very discreet. Despite her obviously popularity, she has been able to keep issues with regards to her private life really private. That says a lot about her personality. She is unmarried and independent and there is no official report about her being married at any point even though her sexual orientation is adjudged to be straight. There are also no reports of a boyfriend or partner, separation or divorce.

We gather that one major reason why sexy and single thespian is still single is that she fears that marriage and family life may take her entire attention and she may not get that freedom she has now which may affect her career to some extent. Sadly, many men are out there willing to commit their life to her.

Lindy Booth Family

There is no official record of Lindy Booth’s family records. No record of Father, mother or siblings as that part of her has been masterfully kept away from the media’s prying eye.

Lindy Booth Net Worth

Unofficial sources estimate Lindy Booth to be worth $1.2 million. This gives us the closet clue to what she has earned from her work.

