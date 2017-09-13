It’s almost impossible to find anyone who doesn’t know Lindsey Shaw. The American actress will always be identified for her recurring role as Paige McCullers on the ABC Family teen drama series – “Pretty Little Liars”.

Pretty Little Liars’ fans were unpleased after the end of the season five episodes. Paige moved to California. It later emerged the writing crew came up with the moving-to-California story because Shawsters (Lindsey Shaw’s nickname) will no longer appear in the series, the Paige McCullers character has been eliminated and it was a big deal.

Joseph Dougherty, the executive producer had to explain the decision to eliminate the character. He seized the opportunity to remind everyone it’s just a drama.

“It was a very complex decision, and it comes out of … just try(ing) to see how best to keep things interesting. And sometimes, in order to keep things interesting, you’ve got to make people unhappy a little bit. It’s called drama,” he told People.

But then, Shawsters returned in the 7th season. Her fans were thrilled and Lindsey Shaw was excited as well. She said it was a blessing to get the return call. The character has been one of the best parts of her life, career, and journey, the actress divulged.

Apart from “Pretty Little Liars”, the brown-eyed actress is famed for being Claire Tolchuck in the American sitcom created by David Guarascio and Moses Port – “Aliens in America”. Shaw also gained much attention for herself when she was distinguished as the lead cast on the 2009 ABC Family series – “10 Things I Hate About You”.

For her fantastic portrayal of Katerina Stratford in the TV series, she was crowned the 63rd Queen of the North Carolina Azalea Festival. That was in 2010. The previous year, Shaw’s role in the sitcom developed by Carter Covington earned her two nominations. She was nominated for the “Favourite Duo” and “Favourite Ensemble” category in TV Guide Awards.

Lindsey Shaw came to limelight when she landed a co-starring spot for the situation comedy – “Ned’s Declassified School Survival Guide”. She portrayed Jennifer Mosely (Moze) in the live action sitcom which aired from 2004 to 2007.

Lindsey Shaw Bio

Lindsey Marie Shaw celebrated her 28th birth anniversary on 10th May 2017. She was born in Lincoln, Nebraska in 1989.

Records have it that Shaw and her mum relocated to Los Angeles in 2002. It’s said that the move was inspired by the need for Shaw to pursue her dream career. Before they moved to the Southern California city, Shaw and her mother journeyed from Lincoln to Kansas City twice a month to do local print ads and commercials.

Shawsters reportedly signed up with a Kansas City talent agency when she was nine years old. Heightline learned she was introduced to an acting teacher, Jeremiah Comey after they settled in Los Angeles. Comey has been Lindsey Shaw’s mentor since then. The acting teacher referred Lindsey to her longtime manager – Pat Cutler.

The erstwhile pescatarian is worried about nutrition in America. She once said: “Our food supply has become so contaminated with artificial concoctions that are passed off as food that we don’t know how to feed ourselves anymore.”

Lindsey Shaw’s favorite movies are: “The Fountain” (2016), “American Beauty” (1999), “Fargo” (1996) and “The Breakfast Club” (1985). She’s a big fan of Beyonce but, if you give her the chance to be someone else for a day, she would be Kanye West.

Lindsey Shaw Dating, Married, Husband

It won’t be surprising if people assume Lindsey Shaw is gay. She is mostly known for her lesbian character in “Pretty Little Liars”. Despite the romantic relationship between her and a Canadian actress, Shay Mitchell in the series, Lindsey is straight.

Shawsters had a brief affair with Devon Werkheiser, her co-star in “Ned’s Declassified School Survival Guide”.

Werkheiser isn’t the only actor she’s loved. She’s been with Devon Graye and Ethan Peck, whom she worked with in – “10 Things I Hate About You.”

While Shawsters has dated several men, she is currently, not in any of such relationship.

Lindsey Shaw Net worth

Though it has been severally stated that Lindsey Shaw’s net worth is $3 million, others sources think it more than that. This only goes to show that the figures quoted as her net worth are based on speculations.

The value of everything she owns is best known to her.

Lindsey Shaw Height, Body Measurements

Like Lindsey Shaw’s admirers would say, “Shawsters is hot”. The actress is 1.7 m tall and, the height is perfect for her body measurements believed to be 34-27-35 in.

She weighs 60 kg, her dress size is 6 (US) and her bra size – 32B.