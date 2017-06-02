There are very few people out there who do not know the name of this very popular celebrity and most of all her very crazy story. Nevertheless, today is all about, Lindsey Lohan’s fiance, sister, feet, and her height, but before we check that out here are some very interesting facts about the star herself.

She was born Lindsey Dee Lohan on July 2, 1986, in the Bronx, New York City and she grew up in Merrick and Cold Spring Harbor on Long Island, New York.

Lots of stars are glamorously immortalized at Madame Tussaud’s wax figure museum, well Lindsey cannot really say the same as her wax figure was dressed in a prison uniform after her second DUI arrest in July of 2007.

How many stars do you know that have had live on screen interventions? Well, Lindsey is one of them. In May 2005, due to concern about her hard partying lifestyle, the cast of Saturday Night Live staged an intervention for the star while she was hosting.

Did you know that Lindsey Lohan and Raven-Symone became friends after they befriended each other at a photo shoot for Vanity?

Did you know that Lindsey almost got the role of Regina George in the hit movie, Mean Girls, in fact, she auditioned for it and almost got it but she decided against it because she didn’t want to be generally perceived as mean.

Some people may not know or even believe this, but Lohan was actually quite the smart child, she was a straight A student in school and she particularly liked Math and science.

Well, that is all we the facts that we can afford for today, now it’s time to move on to the topic at hand beginning with the topic of Lindsey Lohan’s fiance.

Lindsey Lohan’s Fiance

Considering her track record, it is quite surprising that she landed herself a fiance, well wait till you hear the whole drama surrounding their relationship and for the record, the two are no longer together. She began the year 2016 in a relationship with her Russian ex- fiance, Egor Tarabasov.This may be hard to believe, but the highlight of their relationship was not their engagement.

The two had a very publicized fight in Mykonos, Greece.Even before that, they were reports of some violent behavior between the two. Lindsey said this on RussianTV,”I went to bed and he broke into my house. He started strangling me. I fear that Egor may splash acid in my face.”

In response to the allegation, Egor said,”There were numerous attempts to discredit my name by inaccurately portraying the nature of out relationship, publishing distorted facts and making false accusations.” Nevertheless, the relationship came to a timely end when the two had that very public fight in August and since then they have both moved on to greener pastures. So, that is all we have on Lindsey Lohan’s boyfriend in a nutshell.

Lindsey Lohan’s Sisters

She is not the only Lohan in town and she has a handful of siblings to prove it, but today it is all about Lindsey Lohan’s sisters. The star has two of them; Aliana Taylor ‘Ali’ Lohan, born on 22 December 1993 and her half sister Ashley Horn who was born on 30 June 1995. Here is what we have on the two.

Ali is an American fashion model, singer, television personality and occasionally she is an actress. She has tried her possible best to build a name and brand for herself outside her sister’s shadow, but with all the dramatics over the years, we don’t think that is working out. Nevertheless, she is doing quite well for herself.

It was quite a shocker when the world found out about Ashley and the star’s sister made it even more dramatic when she made claims that she had undergone $25,000 worth of surgeries to look like her famous sibling, she also claimed that she was ‘hotter than’ Lindsey and more responsible. In the end, she apologized for it all.

Lindsey Lohan’s Feet And Height

In addition to the topics of Lindsey Lohan’s fiance and sisters, here is a summary of all her body measurements.

Height: 5 feet 5 inches

Weight: 52 kilograms

Breast Size: 36

Waist Size: 24 inches

Hip Size:35 inches

Feet Size: 9 US