Lindsay Rhodes is an American sportscaster who is best known for her work with the NFL Network. Together with Dan Hellie, she hosts the network’s flagship program NFL Total Access which airs weekdays. Also for the NFL Network, Rhodes has hosted Around the League, Inside Training Camp Live, and the Top 100 Reactions Show. She also hosts daily live coverage of NFL Combine Week and Super Bowl Week.

Rhodes is a three-time Los Angeles area Emmy winner for sports reporting.

Having been reporting since 1998, Rhodes has amassed a huge fan following across her social media platforms.

An active social media user, Rhodes doesn’t shy away from posting pictures of her husband and kids. Here is a look at her career rise as well as her personal life.

Lindsay Rhodes Wiki/Bio

Information available online says Rhodes was born on December 31st, 1976, however, Heightline became skeptical about this after Rhodes herself posted about her birthday on February 26th. Her NFL Network coworkers treated her to a fun celebration on set.

Click here to watch the video.

Later Lindsay took to her Instagram to post this;

This, we believe is enough reason to believe that Lindsay was born in February.

However, we can confirm that the sportscaster was born in 1976. She was born as Lindsay Soto in Orange County, California. She attended El Toro High School in Lake Forest, California from where her passion for journalism began to manifest. Rhodes served as the sports editor for the school’s yearbook.

Upon her high school graduation in 1994, she proceeded to the University of Southern California from where she graduated with a degree in Broadcast Journalism in 1998. During her college studies, Lindsay interned at the USC Athletic Department and at Fox Sports Net.

After graduation, Lindsay began her professional journalism career in 1999 as a reporter for ABC affiliate KVEW-TV in the Washington Tri-Cities. A year later, in 2000, Lindsay moved to Fox affiliate KKFX-TV in Santa Barbara, California where she worked as a weekday sports anchor. She then moved again to FSN (Fox Sports Net) West. Rhodes spent 6 years at FSN West covering college and professional teams in Los Angeles.

Read Also: Erin Coscarelli Married, Husband, Boyfriend, Body Measurements, Bio

During her time at FSN, Lindsay was recognized as “one of the most visible reporters and anchors.” Some of her roles for FSN West / FSN Prime Ticket included; sideline reporter for USC/UCLA football.

Additionally, Lindsay worked for the NBC Sports, covering the 2008 Summer Olympics and for Versus, covering the Stanley Cup playoffs.

Lindsay Rhodes joined NFL Network in the fall of 2008. In 2010, she was awarded the GENII Award, Excellence in Sports Reporting Award.

Read Also: Michelle Beisner Married, Husband, Height, Wiki, Bio, Measurements

Lindsay Rhodes Married, Husband

Lindsay got married to Matt Rhodes on February 19, 2012. Upon her marriage, she announced on air and via Twitter that she had changed her name officially to Lindsay Rhodes.

Lindsay has frequently taken to her Instagram account to post photos of herself and her husband, revealing little or no detail about him. Per her posts, it is clear that the two couldn’t have a more blissful married life.

Lindsay Rhodes Kids, Family

As of 2017, Lindsay Rhodes and her husband Matt Rhodes share two kids together. Her first son was born in 2014 while her second son named Clayton Lee Rhodes was born in 2017.

Lindsay herself revealed her son’s name with this cute post of herself and her two kids;

💞Clayton Lee Rhodes 💞 A post shared by Lindsay Rhodes (@lindsayrhodesnfl) on May 26, 2017 at 1:32pm PDT

Lindsay Rhodes Overview

Born: 31 December 1976, El Toro

Height: 5 feet 6 inches = 1.68 m

Husband/Spouse: Matt Rhodes (m. 2012)

Kids: 2

Catch up with Lindsay Rhodes via Twitter and Instagram.