Lindsay Hartley was a national pre-teen winner of the Young Miss America Beauty Pageant and was quite popular before she was fully ushered into the celebrity status when she went into acting. That was between 1999 and 2008 when she played Theresa Lopez-Fitzgerald in Passion, a tv soap opera that aired on NBC.

Portraying the daughter of Martin and Pilar who ceaselessly manoeuvred married Ethan Winthrop into becoming hers gained Lindsay the attention that propelled her acting career. As the soap opera received several critical acclamations, it went on to garner prestigious awards and got Lindsay nominated for the Soap Opera Digest Award for Outstanding Female Newcomer in 2000.

Apart from Passion, Lindsay is also admired for being Arianna Hernandez in Days of Our Lives, Vivian Cartwright in It Happened One Valentine’s and Cara Castillo in All My Children.

Lindsay Hartley Bio, Age

The American actress and singer is of Italian, Greek and Jewish descent. She was born in Palm Springs, California on the 17th day of April 1978 as Lindsay Nicole Korman.

From what we learnt, Lindsay has been singing since she was 11 years old. Also, she was only 14 when she got her first professional role. This got her playing Dorothy in the Wizard of Oz at Palm Desert’s Mc Callum Theatre in California. Two years later, Lindsay had to move with her family to Las Vegas, Nevada. Here, she graduated from high school and got to be the lead vocalist in the Las Vegas Sands Hotel afternoon show Viva Las Vegas.

Beyond that, she has starred on Broadway’s hit musical – Grease, she was The Bride at Universal Studios Hollywood’s Beetlejuice’s Rockin’ Graveyard Revue, and Maria in Civic Light Opera’s West Side Story.





It’s known that Lindsay attended the University of Nevada and has won several national vocal competitions. These include the Los Angeles Philharmonic’s Award-Vocal/Opera and the National Date Festival and America’s Showcase Starlet.

Is Lindsay Hartley Married? Husband

Lindsay Hartley was once married to her ex-co-star, Justin Hartley. They starred on Passions together and started dating sometime in 2003. After a while, they got engaged and eventually got married on the 1st day of May 2004. It was a low-key ceremony and they occasionally arranged a vow renewal ceremony to keep the love burning.

Considering this, it was a big surprise when it emerged that Lindsay filed for a divorce at the Los Angeles County Superior Court citing irreconcilable differences. The couple parted ways following the divorce, and Lindsay started dating another actor – Jason Shane Scott.

She is currently living with the actor who is also her writing partner in Los Angeles. It is said that she and Scott are working on the first film they wrote together – Deadly Exchange. It is expected that the film will be out in 2018.

Meanwhile, Justin Hartley in October 2017, married another actress – Chrishell Stause – after they dated for four years. Stause told People that she’s overjoyed to have Justin. “They don’t make them any better than Justin, and I could not be more thrilled to officially be Mrs Hartley,” she said.

Lindsay Hartley’s Daughter

Lindsay and Justin had a daughter they named Isabella Justice Hartley. The actress gave birth to her on the 3rd day of July 2004. It was reported that she asked for joint physical and legal custody when she filed for divorce.

Lindsay once disclosed that her daughter is attending a performing arts school. As such, she was asked if her child is interested in acting as well. Responding Lindsay disclosed that she’s more into singing and dancing.

“I don’t know,” she said. “We’re going to wait and see how she feels about acting…her dad and I, don’t push her into the acting world. We know when it’s amazing, it’s amazing. When it’s not, it’s really challenging.

“We’re going to let her make her way through, but she takes dance twice a week. She’s been taking singing lessons. Those are the things that she wants to do that she just loves. We’ll just keep an open mind about the acting…,” she added.

Lindsay Hartley’s Net Worth, Height And Body Measurements

A major bulk of Lindsay Hartley’s riches comes from her acting and singing career. It is believed that the worth of her wealth is $2 million.

While we can confirm that the actress is 3 inches taller than 5 feet, we can only point out that it has commonly been assumed that the details of her body measurements are 37, 24 and 35 inches.