Linda Hogan is a TV personality. Her role on the TV and her willingness to put her sexy body on display are among the many reasons that propelled the beauty to stardom. Linda’s rise in popularity has enabled her to join the host of other TV personalities who enjoy roaring success in the industry. However, there is more to learn about this lady. Read below:

Linda Hogan Bio, Wiki

Born on 24 August 1959 in Miami, Florida, Linda Hogan birth name was Linda Marie Bollea. She is of American nationality and white ethnicity and also a descent of Italian, German, English and Swedish descent. Linda Hogan was born into a Christiana home and was raised Catholic. As a child, she lived both in Florida and Califonia where she attended Chatsworth High School, Califonia.

She always wanted to be in the sensational work and remains a hotshot till date. With her hot body, you can see find her bikini in various related sites. She also had won the Match Game in the late 1970s which also added a lep up to her career path. Her marriage opened more career doors for her including singing with her husband as well as acting. Since then she has appeared in different movies.

Linda Hogan Hot Pics

There is no doubt that Linda Hogan is a gorgeous. She has enviable curves in the right places. On that note, the TV star showcased lots and lots of her hot pics that we can easily find them anywhere online.

Linda Hogan Dating, Boyfriend.

It is not hard to keep up with Linda Hogan when it comes to dating. The beauty has always made news due to her affairs with famous celebrities. She used to be married to the popular professional wrestler, Hulk Hogan. The duo got married in 1983 after a long-time friendship. A lot of famous wrestlers graced their wedding. Their marriage lasted for more than two decades and was blessed with two children. In 2007, however, Linda Hogan filed a divorce which was finalised two years later. Despite their divorce, the ex-couple has maintained a sound relationship and love for their kids mutually. Following the long love affair, she penned down a book “Wrestling the Hulk: My Life Against The Ropes” telling her life story which was published in 2011. Her marriage to Hulk Hogan also boasted her public figure placing on the hotspot.

She also appeared in the album of Hulk himself called “Hulk Rules”. She sang the backup vocals on that particular album. She also featured in the reality television show called “Hogan Knows Best” in 2005. In recent years, she made news once more for having an affair with a young man of age 19 known as Charley Hill. Although she is in her late 50s, she remains stunning and her sexy legs were once the popular gossips around the media.

Linda Hogan Body Measurement:

Linda is a tall stunning lady standing on a glorious height of 5 feet 9 inch tall and has the weight of 67 kg. She has maintained her body and has a killer body measurements with sexy curves. But speculations abound and they claim that she has gone under the knife.

Linda Hogan Net Worth:

For her tremendous successes from various TV shows and the movies, Linda has been able to earn the net worth amounting to millions of dollars. It has also made her one of the richest celebrities around the world.

Social Media

She is both a twitter and Facebook enthusiast. So, you can get more information on her from those platforms. Her interviews and sexy pictures can also be found on the Youtube. IMBD and Wiki are also available for more details on her. You can also find her on Instagram.