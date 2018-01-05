Advertisement

Lil Yachty, also known as Peek A Boo or King of teens, is an American rapper and singer with body statistics of Chest; 96.5 cm, Arms / Biceps; 30.5 cm and Waist 81 cm. The super rapper weighs about 73kg. He has a natural eccentric black hair however he dyes his hair to various shades of red. He is also a super lover of tattoos.

Lil yachty came into limelight when he released a mega hit song titled “One Night,” since after this mega outbreak in his fame Lil Yachty has raised to fame and wealth. He had sung with the likes of Drake and Chance the Rapper. He was nominated for Best Rap/Sung Collaboration at the 2017 Grammy Awards.

Lil yachty Wiki And Real Name

Lil Yachty ‘s real name is Miles Parks McCollum, he was born August 23, 1996, at Mableton, Georgia, U.S. McCollum’s mother was in the army and his father Shannon McCollum, was a photographer in Atlanta, however, Lil Yatchy and his father spent time with celebrity acts like OutKast, Goodie Mob and Lil Jon.

Despite growing up with these super celebrities Yatchy started his life with a small beginning he posted on social media how he slept in penthouses to survive till the night he released a rapped video.

Lil Yachty’s career

Lil yachty is an American rapper, record producer and singer. He originates from Atlanta, Georgia, U.S. He basically sings hip-hop and rap music. The young rapper came into limelight in 2007 with the record label Quality Control Music Capitol Motown. So far, the young rapper Lil Yatch has released a debut mixtape; Lil Boat in March 2016 and summer, which was released in 2016 and his debut studio album Teenage Emotions in 2017.

Lil Yachty adopted the name Yatchy in 2015, in search of greener pastures he moved to New York City to pursue his career. A lot has been said about Yachty being a model after he appeared as a model in Kanye West’s Yeezy Season 3 fashion line at Madison Square Garden however he hasn’t appeared as a model ever again.





He collaborates and features with some other personalities like DRAM on the hit song “Broccoli”, Chance the Rapper’s Coloring Book mixtape, released in May 2016,the hip-hop single “iSpy” by Kyle in December 2016, in Tee Grizzley’s single “From the D to the A”, released in March 2017 and in a remix of “With My Team” by Creek Boyz, released December 15, 2017.

Lil Yachty once boasted that he makes $100,000 per show and he is endorsed by a few known organization including Sprite, Target, Nautica and UrbanOutfitter. He was ranked by Forbes in 2017 list of Hip-Hop Cash Princes as one of the young and fast-rising hip-hop stars under the age of 30.

Lil Yachty’s promotional hits

He has ran three promotional singles in his days such videos includes: Harley produced by K Swisha, which was released on April 14, 2017, Bring It Back”, produced by Free School which was released May 4, 2017 and lastly “X Men”, produced by 30 Roc and Tillie and featuring a guest appearance from American rapper Evander Griiim which was released on May 18, 2017.

Lil Yachty once explained that the style of music he runs is called bubblegum rap however a lot of people had explained his kind of music in different ways, Rolling Stone described his music as “catchy, intentionally dinky-sounding tunes packed with off-color boasts delivered in a proudly amateurish singsong and The Guardian called his music “fun, hook-first pop rap.

Lil Yachty has recorded just a single scandal ever, he was arrested at a mall in Palm Beach Gardens, Florida for credit card fraud and nevertheless he was released after posting a bail bond of $11,000.Yachty, later announced that his charges were later expunged.

See Also: Rick Cosnett Gay, Body Measurements, Married, Girlfriend, Wife

Lil yachty Awards, habits and addictions

Yatchy has received some awards due to his excellence in his music career, he was nominated for Grammy award after the release of his song Brocolli with Dram as the Best Rap/Sung and MTV Europe Music Awards in the category of best video for his song iSpy with Kyle although result is pending , all these awards happened in 2017.

Yatchy has a crazy flare for jewellery to an extent he has diamond jewellery on his teeth. it is apparently funny how he looks, he says cartoons inspires him a lot and his unique crazy dress sense makes him stand out nevertheless he never smokes nor drinks, his love for sweets and cereal puts a thought in the heart if he is addicted to them.

Lil Yachty worked at McDonald’s Miles during his high school days, he attended Pebblebrook High school, where he was bullied and he took his pains into writing music and rapping.

He started his rapping career in high school, he would organize other aspiring rappers and producers; with the name, The Yacht Club which was later changed to The Sailing Team, he afterwards attended Alabama University.

Lil Yachty’S Height and Girlfriend

Lil Yatchy is not a super tall dude he is of an average height of 5ft10 inches. It has been rumoured that the young rapper is in a connection with model India Love in December 2016, however, India love publicly said she had nothing to do with Yatch. He once tweeted about how he wanted a girlfriend and a girl named Muva replied in her tweet how she wanted to marry him; nothing has been heard just yet from Yatchy. He has an estimated net worth of $2 million.

Is Lil Yachty Gay?

There are so many controversies on if Yachty is a gay, he spoke on the US gay agenda and releasing the video of his song Teenage Emotion featuring two young teen males kissing. There is no vivid explanation if he is gay however it is said that he is being used as a pawn by the gay establishment to normalize homosexuality among the black youth.

Lil Yachty’s life is an example of growing from grass to grace. His hard work and determination have paid him. He didn’t yield to the fact of being bullied but he took his challenge and grew it into music.