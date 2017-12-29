Advertisement

There’s just something endearing about this young charming Hollywood sweetheart whose smiles are a sight for sore eyes.

You may know her from House. If you do not remember, She also appeared in the thriller Trespass as Avery Miller with Nicole Kidman. She also appeared in the films The Last Sin Eater, Trust and If I Stay, and many other movies.

And like we said earlier there’s just so much more to know about the talented actress

Liana Liberato Bio/Wiki/Age

Liana Daine Liberato was born on 20 August 1995 in Galveston, Texas to her parents – George and Rhondelle Liberato. She grew up in Texas, where she began acting at a young age. She is of Italian, Czech, English, French and Irish descent.

Liana had her first significant role at age 7when she featured in Galveston: The Musical. Her continuous excellence caught the interest of the Central Artists. Subsequently, she was asked to travel to the Hollywood from the broker.

In 2005, Liberato made her acting debut in the television series Cold Case and has appeared on the Sons of Anarchy, CSI: Miami and House MD. The now 22-year-old also made an appearance in the music video for Miley Cyrus’s song, 7 Things. She subsequently continued to make her guest appearance on the TV series like CSI: Miami, 20th Century, and Household MD





In 2006, she appeared in the fourth season of House and was featured in the June issue of The New York Times Magazine. The following year, Liana obtained the leading role in the 20th Century Fox adventure film The Last Sin Eater.

Her appearance in House was most talked about the media and social sites. She also appeared in the series Sons of Anarchy and Paradise Drive.

Liana Liberato Height/Measurements

Liana is not just endearing on the scene but is also known for her good looks. Good looks yes and great body in a bikini.

She stands at a height of 5 Feet 7 inches 1.7m and weighs 52 kg (119 pounds). The blue-eyed damsel wears a bra size of 31B inches, has a waist of 23 and hip size of 32.

She has Blue color Eye & Brown color hair. Her body measurements is 31B-23-32. Liana Liberato Bra Size 31B inches, Waist Size 23 inches & Hip Size 32 inches.

http://wikipicky.com/actress/liana-liberato-boyfriend-dating-interview-and-net-worth.html