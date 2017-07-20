Leland Vittert is an American Emmy-nominated news journalist who earned much acclaim for his coverage of the Freddie Gray riots in Baltimore. Vittert is best known for his work with the Fox News Channel based in Washington D.C.

Journalists make a living covering the events relating to other people, but ironically they can be very secretive themselves.

They barely have time to give interviews when they are always on the move interviewing one person or the other. This has caused many curious minds to wonder what their own lives look like.

In this article, we have done a detailed research on Leland Vittert and have brought together every little bit of information there is to know about him. Thank us later…

Leland Vittert Biography Wiki, Parents Age

His exact birthday is not known, however, we can confirm that Leland Vittert was born in 1982 in Illinois. He grew up in St Louis, Missouri.

His parents Carol Vittert and Mark Vittert named him after the town Leland in Michigan, a place where they fell in love.

Leland has a sister named Liberty Vittert, who is a television chef with a specialty in American cuisine. She is also a Mathematics professor at the University of Glasgow in Scotland.

Leland was one of those babies who survived a complicated birth.

Read Also: Jaime Maggio Wiki, Bio, Height, Age, Married, Boyfriend

In a 2009 interview with Denver Post, Leland revealed that his nickname “Lucky” was as a result of the complications surrounding his birth.

In that interview, Leland revealed that he was born via a C-section and that his umbilical cord had tangled around his neck.

“My nickname is Lucky. When I was born, they did a C-section and I was breeched with the umbilical cord around my neck, in a knot. The doctor said, ‘This is one lucky baby.’ So for 18 years I was known as Lucky.”

After surviving a complicated birth, Leland was unable to talk for the FIRST THREE YEARS OF HIS LIFE. Imagine your child not being able to talk on his third birthday.

Read Also: Tomi Lahren Wiki, Boyfriend, Feet, Age, Height, Bio, Salary

This made his parents extremely worried, but the Doctors remained calm, assuring them that he would talk when he was ready.

You can bet his parents couldn’t have believed it that their son would make a living from a job that requires much talking, even from a soothsayer.

“I didn’t talk for the first three years of my life. Not a word,” Leland told Bill Husted of Denver Post. He added; “I don’t know. I just didn’t talk. My parents were worried and they took me to doctors and they just said I’d talk when I was ready. Now look at me.”

EDUCATION

Leland attended Medill School of Journalism at Northwestern University from where he graduated in 2005 with a degree in Major Economics and Broadcast Journalism.

Between 2003 and 2004 while he was still at Northwestern University, Leland enrolled at the London School of Economics and Political Science.

CAREER

Leland began his reporting career as an intern at KTVI-TV (FOX 2) in St. Louis, MO. Subsequently, he began working for WFTV-TV (ABC 9) based in Orlando, FL.

A year after leaving college, in 2006, Leland was nominated for an Emmy Award his coverage of Officer Bishop’s clearing in Orlando, FL. The officer had been wrongfully accused of rape.

Read Also: Cynthia Frelund Wiki, Feet, Age, Bio, Married, Husband

Leland has also gathered experience working for networks such as KATV-TV (ABC 7) in Little Rock, AR, KNWA-TV (NBC 50) in Fayetteville, AR, and WMTV-TV (NBC 15) in Madison, WI.

He has also anchored for KDVR-TV (FOX 31) in Denver, CO.

Leland joined Fox News Channel in 2010. After serving for four years as a Middle East News Correspondent in Jerusalem, he returned to Washington as an anchor and correspondent.

Some of the major events he has covered include; Operation Pillar of Cloud, the 2012 war between Israel and Hamas. Leland was live reporting from Cairo’s Tahrir Square on the night that Egyptian President Hosni Mubarak left power.

He has covered political power shift in Benghazi, Libya.

In addition to anchoring at Fox, Leland frequently serves as hosts for shows like Fox and Friends, America’s Newsroom, and Happening Now.

Leland Vittert Married

Leland is a handsome man by many standards. Shortly after arriving Denver in 2007, he won the coveted Westwood Best Hair on a TV Anchor Award. He stands at 5 ft 10 inches tall.

In the above referenced 2009 interview with Denver Post, Leland revealed that he was single.

When asked what his idea of perfect happiness was, Leland said;

“If I could get a Victoria’s Secret model to fall in love with me, and to be on a beach with her with a margarita . . . that would be pretty close to perfect happiness.”

There is no current information on who Leland is dating right now. However, we can confirm that he was previously in a relationship with firm executive Sara Scott.

Leland wears no wedding band when he appears on TV so we can say with some degree of surety that he is single.

Check out his profile on LinkedIn and keep up with him on Twitter.