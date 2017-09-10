Lee Pace is one of those actors that have made it all round from the stage to TV shows, and then movies. Known for popular productions including Guardian of the Galaxy, Hobbit, and many others, the actor is one popular face on the screen.

Lee Pace Biography

Getting to know him much better, Lee Pace was born on March 25, 1979, as Lee Grinner Pace. His birth place is Chickasha, Oklahoma. It was here that he was brought up a little with his siblings; Sally and a younger brother named William.

Even as his mother was a teacher, he had a father who was an engineer and so because of this, he got to spend some years of his childhood in Saudi Arabia where his father was involved in the oil business.

After leaving the Middle East, Pace and his family came back to the US and this time around, they stayed in Houston.

For his education, Lee pace attended the Klein High School in Spring, Texas. Interestingly enough, he attended the school with fellow actor, Matt Bomer, who is most popular for his role in White Collar among other movies.

From Klein High, Lee attended the Juilliard School’s Drama Division where he was a member of Group 30 which graduated in 2001.

Looking at his acting career, the actor began by quitting school to take part in some plays before he later returned to graduate. For some of his role in Craig Lucas’s Small Tragedy, Lee Pace was nominated for a Lucille Lortel Award as Outstanding Actor. For the same production, he went home with an Obie Award.

His next nomination came for the two-character role he played in the Guardians. He was again nominated this time for yet another Lucille Lortel Award in 2006.

Before debuting in a film, Lee starred in a number of broad after he debuted in 2011. His greatest accomplishments, however, have been on screen with appearances in movies and TV shows such as The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn – Part 2 (2012), Lincoln (2012), and Guardians of the Galaxy (2014) which is one of his most popular performances.

For now, where his name keeps appearing is on the most acclaimed TV show, Halt and Catch Fire, in which he is playing a major role.

Lee Pace Gay, Married, Wife

Looking at the relationship life of the actor, what has been the big question is whether or not Lee Pace is Gay. That pointed out, the actor has neither come out to confirm or deny the rumors and instead, he has almost made it apparent that he is bisexual.

He has been in different relationships and has been rumored to be in more others with both men and women. Nevertheless, as it stands, Lee pace has never had a wife and he is not married.

The popular Hobbit actor who always tries not to talk about his relationships has been said to have dated James Calleri for three years; 2002 to 2005. After the relationship ended, Lee pace got into another relationship with Jason Moore from 2005 to 2006.

Next, the actor dated Anna Friel from 2006 to 2007, and then it was rumored that he later dated others including Carter Smith, Richard Armitage, and Laura Donnelly.

It is believed that at the moment, the actor is single and maybe, searching.

Lee Pace Facts

The actor began his acting career on the stages of New York.

He took part his different plays such as Craig Lucas’s Small Tragedy

He has been nominated more than 10 times for his roles in movies and different theatre productions and he has received more than a couple awards.

Lee Pace has been in relationships with both men and women.

He would have been a competitive swimmer but for an ear infection that forced him to quit.

Lee Pace Height and Measurements

The actor has a height of 6 ft 3.75 in. With an athletic build, he has a weight of 94 kg or 207 pounds. His specific body measurements have been given as:

Chest – 42 in or 107 cm

– 42 in or 107 cm Arms / Biceps – 14.5 in or 37 cm

– 14.5 in or 37 cm Waist– 34 in or 86 cm

Lee Pace Net Worth

After taking part in quite a number of good movies, TV shows, and stage productions, Lee Pace has a net worth of over $5 million to show for all his hard work.