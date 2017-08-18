Alicia Linda Goranson famous as Lecy Goranson, is an American actress. She is widely recognised for her remarkable performance as the original “Becky” Conner in the television series ‘Roseanne’ which premiered in 1988.

She has also had supporting roles in the films How to Make an American Quilt (1996), Boys Don’t Cry (1999), and The Extra Man (2010).

Lecy Goranson Bio, Wiki

Lecy Goranson made her ‘debut appearance on the earth’s stage’ on 22 June 1974, in Illinois, United States of America.

See Also: Matthew Timmons Weight Loss, Weight, Body Measurements, Girlfriend

The fabulous actress is the daughter of Stephen and Linda Goranson. While her father was an official who works for the Environmental Protection Agency, Linda Goranson’s mother was an English teacher at Evanston Township High School. She has an older brother named Adam Scott Goranson.

Lecy spent most of her early years in Illinois and had been very fond of acting from the time she was a child.

Ready to storm the world of acting in her time, Lecy Goranson kicked off her career in 1988 and in order to acquire the necessary knowledge in chosen field of career, she studied acting for a short duration in Chicago.

Read More: Eboni Williams Wiki, Age, Measurements, Married, Husband, Parents, Bio

Later, she got a role in a TV show known as Roseanne. She played the character ‘Becky Conner’ for five seasons but eventually left the series in 1992, several episodes into the fifth season.

Her leaving was not as a result of a fall-out with anyone but to pursue an education at Vassar College.

Her schedule, however, officially allowed her to continue making a part-time appearance as Becky. Following the new arrangement, the producers and writers of the show consciously wrote scenes for Becky in an infrequent manner.

When Lecy Goranson could no longer continue with playing the role, the writers had to arrange for the character, Becky, to elope with her boyfriend, Mark Healy, played by Glenn Quinn.

See Again: Ariana Grande Height Weight Dress and Shoe Size

Her exit from the show changed the story and later the producers wanted to have her back in the next season, although not at the beginning, but she was still not available so an audition was held and Sarah Chalke won the role.

Sarah Chalke acted the role of Becky for the remaining part of the sixth season and all of the seventh season.

Read Also: Mark Wahlberg Siblings, Family And Kids

When the show got to its eighth season, Lecy Goranson managed to schedule things so that she could take over the role of Becky again, replacing Chalke.

She appeared consistently at the beginning of the eight season, but by mid-season her schedule was, unfortunately, conflicting with her school timings. Consequently, Lecy had to withdraw from episodes in which the Becky character was very important- Darlene’s wedding and a family trip to Walt Disney World.

Chalke was called back in to cover for Becky for these episodes.

Toward the end of the season, Lecy Goranson disappeared again and reappeared to play Becky. However, after the end of the eighth season, she decided not to carry on due to scheduling conflicts she had during the previous season. For the ninth season, which was also the final, Goranson did not return to the show as Becky Conner Healy, leaving the role to Chalke for the final season.

See More: Floyd Mayweather’s Girlfriend, Wife, Daughters, Kids, Mother

It is believed that the show received a lot more popularity because of her appearance and disappearance as it soon became a gag among her audience and cast members.

After Roseanne aired its last episode, Lecy started working in many short films and the list is quite long- The Perfect Dress where she played the role of Candace and the Monster Slayer where she acted Sue.

Read Again: Stephen Colbert’s Wife, Family And Kids

Goranson began working again in the mid-2000s. She appeared in films like How to Make an American Quilt, Boys Don’t Cry, and The Extra Man.

She also guest starred on TV shows for example, Sex and the City, Law & Order: Special Victims Unit, Fringe and Damages.

Lecy Goranson has also appeared in adult film roles and is normally credited as Alicia rather than Lecy.

She made an appearance on Larry King together with the cast of Roseanne where she opposed episodes that focused on homosexuality. Lecy referred to herself as “a good Christian.”

The actress is widely loved by her audience and in total, she worked in 8 movies including: Roseanne, Sex and the City, Naked in a Fishbowl. The most recent one was The Wood House which was broadcast in 2013.

See Also: Stephen Colbert’s Wife, Family And Kids

From delivering some exceptional performance in various movies and television series, Lecy Goranson has grabbed awards like ‘TV Land Award’ and ‘Young Artist Award’. In the year 2008, she an award of ‘TV Land Award’ for her brilliant performance in the television series ‘Roseanne’.

Read More: Eboni Williams Wiki, Age, Measurements, Married, Husband, Parents, Bio

Presently, it is said that Lecy lives in the Red Hook area of New York.

Lecy Goranson Married, Husband

It is not known for sure whether Lecy Goranson is married but it is generally believed that she is, although the identity of her husband is kept secret from the public. Like many celebrities, Lecy has successfully been very secretive about the details of her private life.

Lecy Goranson Net Worth

At the start of 2016, this remarkable actress Lecy Goranson has accumulated an estimated total net worth of $1.5 million dollars.