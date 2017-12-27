Advertisement

Once described as a man with a heart of gold, Laz Alonso is a really talented actor, known for his roles in some Hollywood blockbusters like Avatar, Fast and Furious, and Jarhead.

Laz Alonso was also a Wall Street investment banker but has since gone on to stake his claim in show business and was named among the Top Ten Actors to watch out for in the year 2009 by Variety Magazine. He is an advocate for the empowerment of single moms and a God-fearing Christian.

Laz Alonso’s Bio, Parents, Height

The tall (1.83m) hunk of a man, Lazaro Alonso, was born to Afro-Cuban parents on the 25th of March 1974 in Washington, D.C. As a result of his Afro-Cuban descent, Laz is bilingual, being proficient in both English and Spanish.

Laz Alonso lost his dad at an early age and was practically raised by his mom alone (this explains his sentimental attachment to single moms). There is really no information concerning his education prior to college, but it is safe to assume that he did his primary and high schooling in Washington, D.C. (as it is a known fact that he spent most of his childhood, adolescence and a bit of his adult life in Washington).

Alonso studied Business Administration (with a major in Marketing) at Howard University, Washington D.C. however, he had always had a passion for acting and showbiz in general. After his college education, he moved to New York, where he got a job as an investment banker with Merrill Lynch on Wall Street.





This job was quite torrid for him and inasmuch as he earned a really good salary, his working hours were daunting (he worked about 90 hours per week often times), leaving him with little or no time for himself or virtually any other thing.

Move To New York

For Laz Alonso, moving to New York marked his transition into manhood, this is because the life experiences he had while at New York greatly contributed to bring him to a point of maturity and instilled in him the character and resolve required to succeed in Hollywood.

Laz would go on to start his own marketing firm with the help of some friends, giving him ample time to chase his passion for show business. He started taking acting classes in the evenings to gain professional acting knowledge and improve his inherent acting skills and this apparently paid off.

Showbiz Career

Lazaro started out his career in showbiz as a VJ on the BET network in 2000. However, prior to his stint as a BET VJ, Laz had made cameo appearances in music videos of two of the best female musicians in their time, Aaliyah, and Toni Braxton.

Laz Alonso’s Acting Career

History acting talent will eventually be put to use in the TV movie “Disappearing Acts” (2000), where he starred alongside Wesley Snipes and Sanaa Lathan in a minor role. He played the role of Richard in the comedy “30 Years to Life” (2001).

In 2002 he was cast as Craig Lewis in Christopher Cherot’s “G” as well as Eddie in an episode of NBC’s TV drama “Providence”. He starred as Rory in the horror film “Leprechaun: Back 2 Tha Hood” (2003), played the role of Derek Mills in an episode of the award-winning TV series “The Practice” and was Manny in 3 episodes of the American TV series “One on One” (2003-2004).

Year 2004 – 2008

Laz Alonso would go on to feature in a couple of TV series in 2004; “Without a Trace” (as Dwayne), “Soul Food” (as Derek), “NCIS” and “CSI: Miami” (as Dennis de Labeque / Deuce Deuce).

The year 2005 was a bit busy for Lazaro. He featured in quite a number of films and TV series like: “All Souls Day: Dia de Los Muertos” (as Tyler), “Constantine”, “The Tenants” (Jacob 32), “Entourage”, “Jarhead” (LCpl Ramon Escobar), “Bones” (as George Warren) and started his role as James Cage in 4 episodes of “Eyes” (the show was terminated in 2007).

From 2006-2008, Laz Alonso would go on to feature in “One on One” (2006), “The Last Stand” (2006), “The Unit” (2006), he played the role of Zeke in the college dance movie “Stomp the Yard” (2007), “Captivity” (2007), “Bunny Whipped” (2007), starred as Malcolm Moore in the Christmas musical comedy, “This Christmas” and played a supporting role as Corporal Hector Negron in Spike lee’s adaptation of James McBride’s 2003 novel “Miracle at St. Anna” (2008).

Year 2009 – Date

He played the role of Fenix “Rise” Calderon in the critically acclaimed Fast and Furious 4 (2009); was Tsu’tey in multiple awards winning Hollywood blockbuster “Avatar”, this is widely regarded as Lazlo’s major breakthrough role (2009); starred as Jason Taylor in romantic comedy “Jumping the Broom” (2011) and won the NAACP Image Award category Outstanding Actor in a Motion Picture for his excellent performance.

Laz Alonso further made appearances in the following films and American TV series: “Breakout Kings” (2011-2012), “Deception” (2012-2013)-where he was Will Moreno the lead character, “Battle of the Year: The Dream Team” (2013), “Person of Interest” (2013), “The Mysteries of Laura” (2014-2016) and most recently in the American crime drama film, “Detroit” (2017).

Laz Alonso’s Wife, Married, Girlfriend, Family

Owing to the fact that Laz Alonso is a good looking and successful young man, his mysterious love life has been a cause for debate. The media has tied him to some really pretty women like, Olivia Longott, Teairra Mari, Bria Myles, Mallika Sherawat and Claudia Jordan whom he allegedly dated for quite some time.

Nevertheless, none of these women have confirmed these rumors, neither has Lazaro himself. There have also been some reports that he is planning on getting married secretly but once more, this is merely a rumor.

In essence, Laz is currently single, having no wife, girlfriend or family of his own. One can only assume that he is currently solely facing his career and would get himself hitched when he is ready.