Laurie Segall is an American journalist who is a senior technology correspondent for the Cable News Network (CNN). Segall covers all things tech and its impact on culture. She has a particular focus on Silicon Valley News, venture capitals and startup companies. She has interviewed a good number of CEOs, among them world’s richest man Bill Gates.

Segall is evidently good at what she does. In 2011, Forbes listed her among their 30 Under 30 Media List.

Mashable also listed her on her “Seven Top Journalists to Subscribe to on Facebook.” Segall’s work can be seen across all CNN platform.

In addition to reporting, she also edits web contents for CNN Tech. She is the host of CNN’s first original CNNgo and Mostly Human with Laurie Segall. The latter is a six-part investigative docuseries, exploring sex, love, death – humanity – through the lens of tech.

As her Twitter bio reads, Segall is an “Investigator of the underworld & weird.”

Here is a look at her bio, CNN career and romantic life.

Laurie Segall Bio/Age/CNN Career

Laurie Segall was born on August 19, 1986, in Michigan, United States. She attended the University of Michigan from 2004 to 2008, graduating with a degree in political science.

Immediately after college, Laurie began working at CNN as a News assistant in numerous segments including breaking news, writing, filing, chasing and digging. A year and a month later, Segall upgraded to a social media tech journalist.

In a role that lasted 1 year and 5 months, she wrote and produced business segments for CNN as well as tech and social media reporting for CNN Money. During these periods, Segall would meet interview troubled tech companies revealing some lesser-known facts about them.

Segall has won a number of awards for her impeccable reporting on the effects of technology on the average person’s daily life.

She has launched an investigative reporting on drug use and sexual harassment in Silicon Valley, exposing how victims are recruited via social media. She has also given her audience a rare close look at the hacker community.

In addition to reporting about tech, Segall has used her technological experience to report on other areas, like during the after math of the Boston bombings when she was able to reconstruct suspect Dzhokhar Tsarnaev’s deleted Instagram account.

Laurie also employed the use of technology to track down and exclusively interview Cleveland kidnapper Ariel Castro’s daughter, Angie Gregg.

Watch below her June 2017 interview with Facebook Chairman & CEO Mark Zuckerberg.

When Laurie isn’t meeting up with some sexual harassment victim or interviewing some tech giant boss, she speaks at industry conferences like Internet Week New York and SXSW.

Laurie Segall Married/Husband/Boyfriend

In this 21st-century upload and post-it-world, one can hardly resist the temptation of posting some personal info online. Laurie has severally taken to social to post snaps of the man she describes as “the love of her life” tech entrepreneur Brian Bordainick, revealing some details in the process.

Born on 30th August 1986, Brian is a Teach for America alum and the founder of Dinner Lab, a company that produced one-off dining events in 30 cities across the country. Like his girl, Brian appeared on Forbes 30 Under 30 list in 2012. Read his 2016 interview with Forbes.

Laurie and Brian began dating in April 2013. They frequently post sweet snaps of themselves on Instagram.

The couple moved in together on March 2016. A post below by Brian himself revealed;

So excited for next steps and moving in together. @lauriesegall can’t wait to start this next chapter of our life together. It’s been incredible thus far and can’t wait to see what’s in store next. Love you so much A post shared by Brian Bordainick (@brianbordainick) on Mar 22, 2016 at 2:57pm PDT

During their three years anniversary, Laurie took to IG to dedicate this post to Brian;

Celebrating three years with my love and partner in crime. Feel so lucky to have this guy in my life. It just keeps getting better. I will refrain from using #blessed… A post shared by lauriesegall (@lauriesegall) on Apr 17, 2016 at 3:25am PDT

Brian dedicated this post to her on her birthday;

A happiest of birthdays to the love of my life @lauriesegall #birthday #nyc 📷: @debrunswick A post shared by Brian Bordainick (@brianbordainick) on Aug 18, 2016 at 9:54pm PDT

They are both happier as can be and we can’t help but hear wedding bells ring.

