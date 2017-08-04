Laurie Dhue is a television journalist, reporter and TV host from the United States who is also famous for being the founder, CEO, and president of a training and consulting media called Laurie Dhue Media.

Not only is Laurie regarded as one of the tallest and most beautiful television actresses, she is also known as the former vice president of wrestling operations for World Championship Wrestling.

Born February 10, 1969 in Chapel Hill, North Carolina, Laurie grew up in Atlanta with Georgia with her mother Hutton Dhue, and her father, Bob Dhue. Bob was a former vice president of wrestling operations for World Championship Wrestling.

The 48-year-old American with Dutch descent graduated from the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill from where she received a Bachelor of Arts degree in political science with a concentration in dramatic arts.

Laurie Dhue Wiki, Career

Laurie has, no doubt, achieved a lot in her professional career compared to women her age. Not only is she a successful television journalist, she is a very independent woman as she owns and runs her own media.

Before joining the Fox News Channel in 2000, Lauriel worked at CNN from 1990-99, where she served as an anchor for weekend programs, such as CNN Saturday, CNN Sunday, World View, and The World Today.

See Also: Bryiana Noelle Flores Wiki, Ethnicity, Engaged, Married, Measurements

She moved to MSNBC in April 1999 as the anchor of Newsfront. The MSNBC is an American news cable and satellite television network that provides news coverage and political commentary from NBC News on current events.

She joined Fox News Channel in 2000 and worked there till 2008. During her eight years service at the media, she hosted the highly rated and famous Fox Report weekend edition and weekly appeared on the number one cable program The O’Reilly Factor. She also reported or appeared for Geraldo at Large On the Record and The Fox Report with Greta Van Susteren and Shepard Smith.

Laurie is one of many women who settled suits with Fox News in sexual harassment claims against long-time anchor Bill O’Reilly and former president Roger Ailes. She is currently writing a book discussing her experience.

On September 9, 2013, she joined TheBlaze TV News as its evening anchor. She worked there for two years and she left on 17th of April 2015.

She also worked for HLN for several months but currently, she performs public speaking at conventions, conferences, corporate events, and special events.

Having achieved such a number of successes, Lauriel is still regarded as one of the humble and talented television personalities ever known. Her net worth is estimated to be about $2.2 million.

Laurie Dhue Married, Husband

The beautiful journalist got married to Thomas Calcoate. They got married on 1 June 1996 in a secret wedding ceremony, however, the marital relationship did not last long as they got divorced. No reasons were given as to why they separated but rumours say it may not be far from her previous alcoholism.

However, after seeking help for her alcoholism six years ago the news anchor, who worked for Fox News, MSNBC and CNN, now tries to raise awareness about the dangers of drinking.

‘I don’t know how I kept it going as long as I did … I had no control over what I was doing. I had an impetuous attitude to it,’ she said about her attitude towards alcohol, adding that she felt she deserved to be able to drink because she had a successful career.

See Also: Gloria Borger Son, Age, Bio, Married, Husband, Body Measurements, Wiki

There are no details of whether she had children with her ex-husband But at present, she is engaged to Joe Schrank.

Laurie Dhue Height And Measurements

Laurie is an incredibly tall woman as her height is 6 feet 3 inches, which falls around 1.90 meters. She is hot and happening, and at this age also she looks very sexy. She also has a blond hair with blue eyes. Her body measurements is between 35-25-35 inches (approx.)

Quick Information About Laurie Dhue