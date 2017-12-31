Advertisement

The American Socialite is also widely known as the wife of a famous English reality television judge and entrepreneur, Simon Cowell.

Lauren Silverman Biography, Wiki

Born June 10, 1966 in New York, U.S.A. Lauren is American by nationality. She belongs to the White-American ethnicity as her father Steven Davis and mother Carole Eisenberg are both American. She belongs in the Hamptons and on the upper east side in Manhattan and she is a graduate of Tufts University in Medford, Massachusetts.

Her maiden name is Davis and she has three siblings namely; Jodyne a screenwriter, Sarah Silverman a comedian, and Susan Silverman, a Rabbi. Her brother Jeffrey Michael died when he was 3 months old. However, Nicole Alexandra Davis is the only one officially recognised as Lauren’s younger sister.

Lauren grew up having a pretty good Interest in Theatre, reading, and Charity but she rose to fame in 2013 after a long rumour about her relationship with the famous musician and X Factor judge Simon Cowell. Considering her relationship with one of the recognised richest people in the United Kingdom whose net worth is estimated to be around £325 million and his annual salary is nearly $95 million, Lauren’s net worth is also expected to have grown fast.





Lauren also has accounts on social sites like facebook, twitter, and Instagram. She is very active in uploading new pictures as well as informing her followers about her recent activities and whereabouts.

Lauren Silverman’s Ex- Husband, Relationship With Andrew Silverman

Lauren was once married to a real estate developer Andrew Silverman with whom she has a son named Adam. The two got married in their 20’s. They had a good life until the day Andrew filed for a divorce on the ground that Lauren was cheating on him with his own close friend Simon Cowell who he introduced to her in Barbados in 2006. He also claimed to have found out about her affair with the TV judge who at the time was staying with the couple.

Lauren on the other hand, reportedly accused her husband of messing around and partying with girls. The couple’s friends also say that Silverman cheated on her husband with Cowell because he was never there. It was, however, said that Lauren in her youth, ‘broke a lot of hearts’ and had men lining up to date her as she was ‘breathtaking’ in her beauty.

The couple ended their marriage of 10 years in 2013 after Lauren confirmed that she was pregnant with Cowell’s child. Moreover, Lauren and Andrew Silverman agreed to have joint custody of their son Adam. They both agreed to change the cause of their divorce from adultery to “broken down irretrievably.” Lauren and Andrew Silverman were married for 10 years before news broke about her pregnancy.

“As I’ve said all along, my priority was resolving this quickly for the sake of our son. Lauren and I both love him very much and I’m looking forward to starting a new chapter in our lives. Hopefully, people will respect our family’s privacy,”

After the divorce was finalised, Lauren benefitted just over $2 million in alimony. Adam currently stays with his dad in Manhattan so he could continue his private schooling.

Simon and Lauren later got married in 2013 and Lauren gave birth to a boy named Eric in February 2014. The two are currently living in their home in New York City and are often seen on vacation enjoying time together at the beach or at Simon’s workplace.