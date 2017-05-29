It’s in times like this that we have to give it up for ladies that are making it big in industries that are mostly male dominated, the star we are looking at today is one of such people. So it is in that vein that we are going to look at the topic Lauren Shedadi’s husband, bio, married, height, measurements etc. This will definitely prove to be both informative and entertaining, so be sure to take it all in as we begin wth the topic of Lauren Shedadi’s husband.

Lauren Shedadi’s Husband/Married

If you were waiting for the big reveal of who Lauren Shedadi’s husband is, well brace yourself for disappointment as the star is one of the few crop of celebrities that tend to keep their personal lives under lock and key. Seeing as she is a very attractive public personality, people have started wondering who she is currently shacking up with. Could she have a boyfriend, fiance or husband? Well, here is what we could dig up on the topic.

After some serious social media searching and general stalking, we were able to find some information that has shed some light on the issue of Lauren Shedadi’s husband. The star was sighted in a couple of TV shows sporting some very peculiar finger jewelry, yes, she had an engagement ring on and around the same period most of her fans flocked to her social media account to congratulate her on her recent engagement.

After that, all that was left was the identity of the mystery fiance, some sources have linked her to Matt Yallof, who was her co-host onThe Rundown, but there is no tangible information that actually links her to the star in question. So, in essence, all we can do is sit tight and wait patiently to see who she finally walks down the altar with.

Lauren Shedadi’s Bio

Now that we are done with the topic of Lauren Shedadi’s husband, let us move on to the juicy stuff, she was born Julia Lauren Shehadi on May 23, 1983, and this makes the star 34 years of age at the moment. This is quite commendable, considering the fact that she looks like she is still in her 20’s. Lauren was born in McLean, Virginia, but her exact ethnicity remains unknown till date.

Information about her parents, siblings, and relatives has not been disclosed, so we cannot tell you much about her childhood or upbringing. From an early age, Lauren knew that she wanted to be involved in Journalism, she attended Langley High School and once she graduated in 2001, she went on to attend the University of Florida. While working there, she already started getting into the trade as she worked as the host of Gatorzone.

That was certainly just the beginning as she went on to work as an intern at The Best Damn Sports Show Period. Later on, she worked as a sports anchor for KXMC-TV, but it was not until 2012 that she landed a job at the MLB network. This was the well-deserved boost that her career needed. Before she joined MLB, she worked for the CBS network.

More specifically, she worked at CBSsports.com where she hosted the SEC Tailgate show and the ALT games with John Mosely on the CBS College Sports Network. Among some of her other numerous achievements is the fact that in 2010, she was a candidate’s for Playboy’s Sexiest Sportscaster.That is quite the long list of feats and we cannot help but be in awe of all her hard work and dedication to the job.

Lauren Shedadi’s bio would be grossly incomplete if we forget to add her net worth, and seeing as the sportscaster is very hard working, there is no doubt that she is pulling in the big bucks. She has a whopping network of $1.1 million dollars and no one needs to tell you how commendable that is. In addition to that, she has quite the followership on Twitter, with thousands of followers.

Lauren Shedadi’s Measurements

When it comes to celebrity measurements, it is left for them to reveal them and in Lauren’s case, she is quite covert when it comes to information about her.All we can tell you is that she is way above the average American female height of 5 feet 5 inches as she stands at 5 feet 8 inches.