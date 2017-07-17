Journalism has certainly proven to be quite the interesting profession over the years, there is no doubt about that. We would like to believe that this lady is part of the reason why and in that vein let us take a look at the topic Lauren Scala’s boyfriend, dad, married, wiki and her bio, There is no doubt that it will prove to be as interesting as can be, so sit tight as we get right to it, beginning with the topic of Lauren Scala’s boyfriend.

Lauren Scala’s Boyfriend/ Married

There is really no news out there on Lauren Scala’s boyfriend and as such, we have come to the conclusion that she is either very single or very secretive about her personal life and relationship status. There have been no speculations as to whether she is dating anyone out there, but we can definitely attest to the fact that she has a lot of male admirers.

So, in a nutshell, there is currently no information out there about her relationship status and as such, it is generally perceived that she is single. That is all the information we have on Lauren Scala’s boyfriend or lack thereof, in the case that there is more information on the topic you will be the first to know.

Lauren Scala’s Wiki/ Bio/Dad

Lauren was born on February 10, 1982, in Mineola, New York. She is of Italian American ethnicity and has American citizenship. She attended Mineola High School and is a graduate of Fordham University. Soon after she completed her university education, she made the decision to lose weight in order to be taken more seriously as a reporter. She weighed 163 pounds and used to wear size 12 dresses.

Through hard work and dedication, she dropped 30 pounds and became the Lauren Scala we see today. In addition to that, she stands at the average height of 5 feet 5 inches and her body measurements are as follows. Her bust is 32 inches, her waist is 25 inches and her hips measure 33 inches. Now that we are done with her body measurements let us delve right back into her life as a whole.

Lauren kicked off her hosting career working at Time Out New York on Demand. She also co-hosted the NYCTV’s entertainment news roundup City Scoop until 20. Later on that same year, Lauren Scala joined NBC 4 New York where she hosted the station’s Interactive Trivia Game. She also hosted the NBC’s first ever local reality competition series called “The Great American Health Challenge.” In addition to all this, Lauren has worked for major companies like DreamWorks Pictures, MGM, Paramount Pictures and J records.

Her numerous works and achievements earned the star an Emmy Award nomination. She has worked on a handful of programs, several television commercials and currently is a member of New York Women in Film and Television. With all this feats and accomplishments in her portfolio, there is no doubt that she is packing in the big bucks. Her net worth is not yet public knowledge, but she is packing in a salary of approximately $1 million per annum.

That is all we have on the topic Lauren Scala's boyfriend, dad, married, wiki and her bio, in the event that there is more, we shall let you know.