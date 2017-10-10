If you have not watched Superstore, there may be some things that you are missing. This is in part thanks to Lauren Ash who has done great there.

The actress has risen through amazing comedy performances to an enviable stage and that is what has made her one of the most popular, and at the same time, a highly loved actress.

See Also: Emily Swallow Wiki, Bio, Height, Body Measurements, Married, Husband

Apart from being an actress, there are many interesting things about the woman that the cameras have been unable to capture over the years.

Lauren Ash Bio

Digging deeper into the life of this amazing and funfilled woman, Luren Ash was born on February 4, 1983, in Belleville, Ontario, and her birth name was Lauren Elizabeth Ash. It was in Belleville that she was raised.

For her education, there is little that is known about that aspect of her life, even though the Canadian born actress attended the Second City Toronto Mainstage, and more recently, the Second City Chicago Mainstage.

The 38 years old actress began acting in 2006 when she appeared in the TV show; The Wilkinsons, followed by Runaway, in the same year. From then on, she has gone to appear in close to 20 other shows including Howie Do It, The Dating Guy (Voices for Sam Goldman and Danica Morris), Super Fun Night, and Superstore which still runs.

Lauren Ash has also been a part of a few movies such as Lars and the Real Girl, Camille, Calvin’s Dream, S is for Bird and Dirty Singles. Her recent movies include Apple’s Hack Proof iPhone and Paul Blart: Mall Cop 2.

Thanks to her exceptional acting abilities, she has won the Canadian Comedy Award for the Best Female Improviser in 2006 and in 2007 as well. During the 2012 edition of the awards, she also went home with the award for Best Performance by a Female – Television for Almost Heroes. Other awards she has won include Best Sketch Troupe in 2006, Best Comedic Play in 2008, and Best Female Performance in 2016 for an appearance in a Feature Film.

Lauren Ash Dating

In 2016, the actress joked to Conan on TBS that she had met someone a year before then and they were still dating. According to her, they met online, even though she didn’t reveal if it was on a dating site. She revealed that he was in a band; Joe and the Jungle, and that he was the Joe.

On another appearance, the very witty and funny woman joked again that she dated a number of men that just leave for no reason after coming to her house.

In real life, however, Lauren Ash is still not married. Nevertheless, she has a boyfriend, Umberto Gonzalez. The man is a Film Reporter at The Wrap, as well as the Founder & Editor In Chief of heroichollywood.com

It is unknown for how long the two have been together, but the two are doing very good together. By the way, they share some love on social media.

S/O on #NationalGirlfriendDay to my gorgeous Funko Pop Fangirl @laurenelizabethash who is all sorts of awesome. If you zoom in closer you can see her BB-8 backpack buddy in the background. A post shared by Umberto Gonzalez (@umbertogonzalez) on Aug 1, 2017 at 11:03am PDT

Apart from Umberto Gonzalez, it still remains unknown if she has ever dated anyone in the past. This is as while she if fun-filled and open, she is still rather secretive. We wait to see if he may just be the husband at the end of the day.

Lauren Ash Height, Weight, Body Measurements

A beautiful looking woman, Lauren Ash is a chubby woman who has a height of 5’ 7” (170 cm), and weight of 180 pounds (82 kg). Her Breasts-Waist-Hips measurement is 40-81-39 inches (102-81-99 cm). She also wears a 38C sized bra. From all we know, her breasts are natural and they are of C shape.

See Also: Michelle Hurd Body Measurements, Married, Husband, Children, Net Worth

From all we know, her breasts are natural and they are of C shape. Her body shape has been described as an apple shape.

Lauren Ash Net Worth

Having spent more than 20 years as an actress, and being a part of more than 30 TV shows and films, Lauren Ash has gone and come a long way. This is most especially if you also consider the awards she has had over the years.

According to a most recent finding, the actress has a good net worth of $950,000.