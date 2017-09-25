Laura Slade Wiggins sometimes referred to as just Laura Wiggins, is an American actress, popularly known for her roles in Shameless, The Tomorrow People, Starving in Suburbia and the most recently, Ring.

Laura Slade Wiggins Bio

Wiggins was born Laura Slade Wiggins, August 8, 1988, in Athens, Georgia to prominent Athens attorney, Mark Wiggins and his beautiful wife Kathy Wiggins.

The Greek goddess with her enchanting beauty and acting skills in the series of “Shameless” attracted several fans to herself.

Speaking on how Showtime Shameless, where she starred as Karen Jackson brought her to the spotlight Wiggins said: “Shameless was such a weird time in my life because I never really experienced any kind of role that put me that much in the spotlight before.”

“I did Shameless on Showtime, and I felt like I really tried to go super-method with that, and it would just make my days really hard to get in and out of character.”

She has guest starred in various shows including Eleventh Hour, and in an episode of CSI: Crime Scene Investigation titled “World’s End”.

She also played a pregnant teenager in an episode of the fourth season of Private Practice called “The Hardest Part”. She had a recurring role in the 2013 series The Tomorrow People.

In 2014, Wiggins appeared in the Law & Order: Special Victims Unit episode “Comic Perversion” as Carly Rydell.

She played the main character “Hannah Warner” in Starving in Suburbia which aired on Lifetime in 2014. In 2017, Wiggins appeared in the horror sequel Rings, which was released on February 3, by Paramount Pictures.

Laura Slade Wiggins, Married, Dating, Boyfriend

Although Laura Slade is yet to walk down the aisle (at least none that we know of), she is secretive about her relationships and has completely stashed her love life from the eyes of the media.

That notwithstanding, Wiggins was in 2011 linked with American actor James Preston. The two were spotted together holding hands at the Milk Studios in Hollywood while Pop Candies TV took an interview about their thoughts on the two and a half men.

But none of the celebrities confirmed the dating news.

Again in 2014, Laura was rumored to have mingled with a mysterious man while James is reported to be single.

Laura didn’t give any hint about the mystery but she confirmed the man as her boyfriend through an Instagram post as she shared a picture of them celebrating their one-year anniversary together.

One year anniversary (dating) with this handsome feller! He's a keeper #stuntmankyle #boysfromthesouth #mozza A post shared by Laura Wiggins (@lswiggins) on Nov 30, 2015 at 8:22am PST

Her relationship with the mystic guy is still intact as the actress has shared more pictures of herself together with her man recently.

Duck season! A post shared by Laura Wiggins (@lswiggins) on Jan 4, 2016 at 8:38am PST

#watchtower at the #grandcanyon with #stuntmankyle A post shared by Laura Wiggins (@lswiggins) on Jan 6, 2017 at 5:19pm PST

Laura Slade Wiggins Body Measurement

Laura’s body measurement is currently not known online but her height is put at 5′ 2″ (1.57 m).

Laura Slade Wiggins Wiki

Laura has embraced with tremendous success and wealth. She has accumulated an estimated net worth of $2 million.

Wiggins is active on Twitter with 23,000 followers, and over 4,000 tweets, on Facebook with over 3,000 followers and on Instagram she has over 4,000 followers.

With an early success, it’s sure for the actress to blossom her career path and become a famous face of the Hollywood in the upcoming era.