From winning the Miss Florida beauty pageant to acing in sports journalism, Laura Rutledge has done well for herself. She currently reports for CNN International, and the ESPN. She got the biggest break of her journalism career in 2014 when ESPN hired her to their SEC Network to serve as the main host. On SEC, Laura covers basketball, baseball, football, softball and more.

Upon landing her SEC job, she was congratulated by Sam Haskell, Executive Chairman, and CEO of the Miss America Organization. “I have known Laura since she competed in the 2013 Miss America Competition,” Haskell said. “She has class, integrity, and a better knowledge of SEC Sports than anyone I know!”

Laura Rutledge ESPN, Wiki

Laura was born as Laura McKeeman on October 2, 1988, in St. Petersburg, Florida, U.S.A. She grew up fishing in ponds and by elementary school, she aspired to become a marine biologist. “I was always scooping fish out of the gulf. I wanted to be a marine biologist all through elementary school,” she told the Tampa Bay Times.

However, her focus shifted from science when her family relocated to Atlanta, Georgia where Laura became fascinated by geography and meteorology. After a few years in Atlanta, Laura’s family returned to Florida where Laura would attend Celebration High School in Kissimmee. At high school, Laura picked up yet another interest – dancing. After high school graduation, she considered attending a ballet school but later settled for the University of Florida where she studied broadcast journalism. In college, Laura worked at the school’s radio station.

She initially aspired to cover general news, however, due to lack of openings, she decided to turn her focus towards sports broadcasting. Laura started her career as a sideline reporter covering Tampa Bay Rays games for Fox Sports. Subsequently, she covered the San Diego Padres games. Laura also reported for the Fox College Sports, covering the NCPA’s 2012 National Paintball Championship at Lakeland, Florida.





While covering the Tampa Bay Rays, Laura entered the Miss Florida 2012 competition and was crowned the winner. She performed a ballet routine as her competition talent. Prior to entering the competition, Laura earned $16,000 for her crown.

As part of her winning prize, she qualified for the Miss America 2013 competition where she also performed ballet as her competition talent. However, she was beaten to the title by Miss New York, Mallory Hagan. Laura had been eliminated in the Top 16 round.

Prior to entering the Miss Florida pageant, Laura had participated in beauty pageantry just once, in 2010. It was a school’s pageant during her junior college year and her friends had forced her to participate. She came out as the first runner-up winning the $1,000 scholarship prize.

Laura Rutledge Salary/Net Worth

Laura’s salary as a sports journalist has never been revealed to the public, thus, it would be absurd to place a figure on her net worth. However, chances her that Laura could be worth high 6 figures.

Laura Rutledge Wedding, Husband

Laura married professional baseball player Joshua Alan Rutledge in 2013 after some years of dating. The two had met at an Alabama baseball tailgate in 2011. Josh had just been drafted by the Colorado Rockies and was training while Laura was there just because her producer suggested that they stop by.

However, Laura and Josh didn’t hit things off immediately. She had been told by someone that Josh “runs Tuscaloosa,” so she told the person: “I have no interest in that.” As fate would have it, Laura and Josh, a week after their first meeting, ran into each other at Zoe’s Kitchen in Birmingham and this time, they had a good talk and subsequently, they began dating.

Their engagement shot was taken at Coors Field by photographer Callie Riesling. Click here to see their engagement photos.

Joshua Alan Rutledge was born on April 21, 1989, making him one-year younger than his wife. He was raised in Birmingham, Alabama. He attended Cullman High School, where he played baseball and was a 4-year starter. As a senior in 2007, Josh led his team to the state championship.

After high school, he attended the University of Alabama playing for the Alabama Crimson Tide baseball team As a freshman, Josh posed amazing stats, becoming the second freshman to lead the team in hitting. In the third round of the 2010 MLB Draft, Josh was selected by the Rockies. In 2015, he was traded to the Boston Red Sox.

Laura Rutledge Measurements

Height: 5 feet 10 inches (1.78 m)

Eye Colour: Brown

Breasts-Waist-Hips: 35-24-36 inches (89-61-91 cm)