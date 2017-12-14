When we look at the life of Laura Ramsey who is talented, wealthy and famous, it is not so far-fetched when onlookers begin to wonder exactly how things all pan out behind the scenes.

Also not off the list of things to dig into about this famous personality is what type of men she might or may not fancy. Will he be bulked up? What type of beard will he sport? What exactly should a Laura Ramsey kind of guy be doing for himself? Bringing this all up from beneath the surface is what we will try to do.

Laura Ramsey Bio, Wiki

She was born in Brandon, Wisconsin on November 14, 1982 to Jill and Mark Ramsey. She spent her years pursuing her academic milestones within the borders of Wisconsin, going to Laconia High School in Rosendale and attending Ripon College in Ripon, Wisconsin. She arrived in Los Angeles when she was 19 years of age, she spent a little period living a kind of gypsy lifestyle.

Like it is across most professions, gems can sometimes be found doing odd jobs and not making the most of their talent. Laura herself was spotted waiting tables in Sunset Boulevard by a talent scout and was sent to her first audition the very next day for a role she won on the documentary series, The Real Cancun.

It is safe to say that ever since that moment her career has taken the upward projectile and has been dotted by strong, brilliant and consistent work. She is not the type that is one-dimensional as she occasionally takes time off to develop and hone her other creative skills believing that being a whole rounded individual leads to better fulfilment in a chosen field.





Laura has featured in over fifteen single screenplays with about five television series starring in various roles between 2004 and 2015. Highlights in Laura’s career, though not limited to these alone include; Lords of Dogtown (2005), She’s The Man (2006), Mad Men (2007), The Ruins (2008) and a host of other great projects.

Laura Ramsey Married, Husband

Laura stands at 5’ feet 3” inches, has a great smile and is a truly talented beauty, it didn’t come as a surprise to us when rumours began to fly about who she might be dating. In 2009, there was one such rumor strongly linking the blonde actress with fellow partner in the movie industry, actor Brian Geraghty.

It was one story that certainly did raise a lot of controversy as to whether or not it actually occurred; sources say they were together from 2009 to 2010. Laura is a gorgeous looking woman and it makes a whole lot of men want to be with her. When in short, sexy dresses that exposes her legs and feet helps project her stunning body figure.

With a seductive body and her measurements coming in at 34-25-35, she has fascinating blue eyes that add the icing on an already tasty figure. Now, little wonder why she has news surrounding who she might be hooked with.

Laura is strongly focused on building up her career so some sources say she is not in any relationship at the moment. But tagging right along is a story that she is indeed actually dating someone. In fact, there are sources which reckon that she has a long time boyfriend in Greg Chait.

He is the founder of his own clothing line “The Elder States Man” which deals in cashmere outfits. We’re not really sure when and how these two met up and began dating. Seemingly, it’s been going on for a long as they are said to have a little daughter from their period of being together.

The little one in this relationship is named Dorothy, they reside in Malibu, California. Both Laura and Greg are rising stars in their respective industries, Laura in the movie industry and Greg in the clothing/fashion industry. An engagement has been mouthed between the duo but they are not married and seem quite content with the trajectory which the relationship is taking.

As much as Laura is quite tight lipped on the workings of her personal life which is really sad for her fans, she has once given a clue to what type of men she might fancy. She once said “I’ve always gone for the more sensitive, bookish guy, totally. The jock boys, the sporty guys, I don’t know… they just didn’t do it for me”.