Kristian Alfonso is a former figure skater, model and an American actress best known for playing Hope Williams Brady on the NBC dramatic serial Days of Our Lives since 1983.

Kristian Alfonso Bio, Age

Kristian Alfonso was born on September 5, 1963, in Brockton, Massachusetts USA as Kristian-Joy Alfonso to Mr. Gino Alfonso and his beloved wife Joanne Alfonso. She began her career first as a figure skater and won a gold medal at the Junior Olympic Figure Skating Championships, but her career in Skating ended at the age of 13 due to a severe accident.

After her career in skating ended, Kristian switched over to modelling and by the time she was 15, she had appeared on the cover of over 30 magazines including Vogue and Harper’s Bazaar. Her first appearance in a movie was in 1981 when she played Rock Hudson in the TV movie The Starmaker. With her prominence in modelling, her acting career took off fully in April 1983 when she started playing Hope Williams on the soap opera Days of Our Lives.

Alfonso left the show in 1987 for a two-year stint as Pilar Ortega on the last two seasons of nighttime soap opera Falcon Crest. She, however, returned to the soap briefly from April to July 1990; this return culminated in the entire town of Salem believing that Hope had died.

In 1993, she left the show for the second time to star in the film Joshua Tree (1993 film) alongside Dolph Lundgren. In the movie, she played a cop abducted by an innocent convict on the run. She returned to the show for a third time in May 1994 as “Gina,” an amnesiac who looked a lot like Hope.





Other films and TV shows credited to Alfonso include Army of One, aka Joshua Tree MacGyver, Blindfold: Acts of Obsession, Full House, Burke’s Law, Murder She Wrote, Melrose Place, Baywatch, Amazing Stories, Love Stories, and Who’s The Boss?.

Apart from her acting career, Kristian Alfonso is also a businesswoman. She is currently running her own jewellery line called Hope Faith Miracles which was launched in 2006 – featuring earrings and pendants in her favorite designs: Fleur de lis and the Maltese cross. She also runs a jewellery website, which contains all of her jewellery designs.

Kristian Alfonso Married, Husband, Children

Alfonso has been married twice. She was first married to Simon Macauley in 1987. They stayed together until 1991 when it all fell apart and they went their separate ways. In 2001, she tied the knot again with Danny Daggenhurst and the couple has remained together ever since.

She has two sons from her two marriages named Gino William and Jack Daggenhurst. Gino is from her previous relationship with Simon Macauley while Jack is from her current spouse.

Kristian Alfonso Family

Although Kristian is an American, she is also of Italian ethnic background as her grandparents came from Sicily and the Calabria region of Italy. Kristian also has a beloved sister named Lisa Alfonso who is her biggest supporter of all the time.

Kristian Alfonso Net Worth

Kristian Alfonso’s estimated net worth is put at $5 million which she obviously earned through acting, modelling and her jewellery line. She still looks beautiful and graceful in her fifties. Her height is 5 feet 4 inches and she maintains her amazing body figure of 36-24-35 inches. She has brown hair and beautiful green eyes.

Kristian Alfonso is active on social media having more than 84,000 followers on Instagram. Similarly, she has more than 34,000 followers on Facebook. She has 4 awards to her credit and has been nominated for 8 award functions in different years for several movies/series.

In 1984, she won Soap Opera Digest Award for Days of Our Lives, In 1999 she won Soap opera Digest award in the category of Hottest Female Star for Days of our Lives.

Later in 2001, she was honored with Soap Opera Digest Award for Days of Our Lives in the category of Favorite Couple. Later again in 2002, she won Special Fan Award for America’s Favorite Couple. She has received all the awards for her drama series Days of Our Lives broadcasted in 1965 for the first time