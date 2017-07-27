Kristen Welker is an American journalist best known for her work with NBC. In 2011, she became the White House Correspondent for the network.

Her reporting appears across all NBC News platforms including “NBC Nightly News,” “Today,” “Meet the Press,” MSNBC and NBCNews.com.

Here is a look at her career progressions as well as details about her personal life.

Kristen Welker Bio/Salary/Net Worth

Kristen Welker was born on July 1, 1976, in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, U.S. She attended high school at Germantown Friends School in Philadelphia from where she graduated in 1994.

Kristen then enrolled at the prestigious Harvard University where she studied American History. She graduated in 1998 with a Bachelor of Arts degree with honors.

Kristen also studied Spanish in Madrid on a Rotary Scholarship.

She began her career as a reporter at ABC affiliate KRCR where she worked for 2 years between 2001 and 2003. Kristen joined WLNE-TV in Providence, Rhode Island in 2003 working both as an anchor and reporter for 2 years, until 2005. During the same period, she worked simultaneously at KRCR-TV.

Kristen joined NBC in 2005. Four years later, she became a news correspondent at NBC Universal, Burbank Bureau. After two years, Kristen was in 2011 promoted to become a White House Correspondent.

Kristen has worked and travelled with ex POTUS Barrack Obama and ex VP Joe Biden.

Read Also: Allison Williams ESPN, Weight, Wedding, Husband, Height, Brother

A member of the National Association of Black Journalists, Kristen has been nominated twice for Mid-Atlantic Emmy awards.

Kristen’s salary, like her career, has no doubt enjoyed an exponential increase While the exact figures are not known, we estimate her net worth to be in the tune of $1.5 million – $2.5 million.

Kristen Welker Ethnicity/Parents

Kristen’s father Harvey is a white American while her mother Julie is a black American, making Kristen of mixed ethnicity.

Not much information is available about her parents, however, we do know that they are highly educated individuals who are fully supportive of their daughter’s career.

Her father Harvey is an engineer while her mother Julie is a real estate agent.

Read Also: Ana Navarro’s Wiki, Bio, CNN, Husband, Weight, Family

Kristen Welker Married/Husband

No information about Kristen’s romantic life was made public until recently when she got married, precisely in March 2017.

Kristen married John Hughes, a marketing director at Philadelphia-based Merck. Their wedding was attended by about 300 guests including fellow journalists Chris Jansing, Chuck Todd, Kelly O’Donnell, Andrea Mitchell, Mr. Alexander, Comcast exec David Cohen, Pete Williams, and Aditi Roy.

As you would expect, the wedding was a grand affair. New York Times columnist Brooke Lea Foster met up with the couple for a detailed interview where they spiled juicy details about their love affair.

Kristen Welker was 40 when she tied the knot and it was her first ever marriage, by the way, John is 4 years older than her.

That number is quite huge for a lady’s first marriage, but Kristen didn’t intentionally choose to stay that long. Her romantic life was marred by a busy work schedule and the relationships she did manage to start all ended in a wreck.

She revealed to NYT that when she would think about her love life, she’d wonder “What’s wrong with me?” Her bad experiences caused her to lament “This happens for everyone else, but it may not happen for me.”

Her sorrow was turned to joy when a mutual friend set her up with John in October 2014. When Kristen had gone to visit her parents in Philadelphia, she made out time to give John a first date. And the rest as they say it is history.

Though Kristen is always on TV, John had not seen her until that day. He told NYT he gets his news from other sources. However, he was indeed impressed with what he saw and thought to himself that Kristen was “out of his league.”

Kristen knew John was “the one,” after their second date, where John gifted her with a crossword puzzle of presidential trivia including clues he wrote himself.

“That’s the moment he got me. As a White House correspondent, it was so touching, and it marked him different than anyone else I ever dated,” Kristen told NYT.

In June of 2016, John popped the big question. At the Lincoln Memorial steps. John said;

“I wanted to ask her outside in a place you could walk by years later and tell your kids that this was the spot we got engaged.”

His exact words were: “I couldn’t imagine not being with you the rest of my life. Would you give me the honor of marrying me?.”

Back to the wedding. It was held in her hometown of Philadelphia at the Hyatt at the Bellevue Hotel. The wedding program included a copy of the presidential crossword puzzle, John had made her.

Kristen went shopping for her wedding dress with both her mom and John’s mom. Together, they choose a Vera Wang piece.

For more snaps of the couple, follow Kristen on Instagram.