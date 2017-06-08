Kristen Soltis Anderson Married, Wedding, Husband, Wiki

She has achieved quite a lot in her few years on earth and that certainly qualifies her to be the topic of our discussion today. You bet that she did not get to the height she has attained over the years by sitting on her ass, she took the route of good old fashioned hard work. Before we get into the topic of Kristen Soltis Anderson married, wedding, husband, and wiki, here are some facts about her.

By all indications, despite her numerous achievements, she keeps her life under key and lock. Even the most basic information about her, such as her date of birth, is undisclosed. Her year of birth is listed as 1984 though, so she should be 32-33 years of age.

In 2013 Time magazine named Anderson one of the 30 People Under 30 who are changing the world.Marie Claire magazine declared Anderson one of the “New Guard” of fifty rising female leaders.

She was already very active in her profession as an undergraduate, she has very tasking internships, so by the time she was done with her degree she had a job waiting for her. As we said before, she worked quite hard to get to her position today.

She is an American Republican pollster, television personality, and writer.

This is quite enough, for now, we don’t want to give all the catchy stuff about her up front, so in that vein, let us move on to the topic at hand beginning with Kristen Soltis Anderson Married.

Kristen Soltis Anderson Married/Wedding/Husband

So the question here is Kristen Soltis Anderson married? We can certainly tell you that she is off the market and that has been the case since late 2010. She dated her husband, Chris Anderson, for 3 years before they finally took it to the next level and tied the knot. There are pictures of their lovely wedding posted on Instagram.

The origins of their love story can be traced back to 2007 when first met while they were working together for a strategy and research firm for business and politics at The Winston Group. Chris was with the group as the Director of Technology, while Kristen was serving as a full-time researcher and strategist. They must have really hit it off because they kept on seeing each other and as such their relationship blossomed.

After carrying on their relationship for 3 years, the two decided to step it up a notch. They tied the knot in a very private ceremony that took place in Washington DC. It has been over 6 years since they got married and so far they seem to be enjoying their lives together. If you take a sneak peek at her Instagram page, you will see the various adventures and trips that they have taken together.

Just in case you were wondering, the couple does have a son together, the little tyke’s name is Oscar and he was born a year after their marriage. The family of three seem to be having the time of their life together. That is all we have on the topic Kristen Soltis Anderson married.

Kristen Soltis Anderson Wiki

As we mentioned earlier, she is an American Republican Pollster, a television personality, and a writer too. She was born in 1984 in Orlando, Florida as Kristen Lynne Soltis. After high school, Kristen went on to earn a degree in political science from the University of Florida and later on, mastered in Government from John Hopkins University.

She was not your typical freshman, as she had already landed an internship in the National Republican Congressional Committee. Then she was appointed to Florida Commemorative Quarter Committee by the governor. In addition to that, as a senior, she interned at The Winston Group.

After her graduation, she was retained by the Winston group and started publishing her thesis as an article on ‘The Next Right’ and Pollster.com, a conversation blog which dedicates to the development of youths and raising voices in building Republican Party. In addition to that, she has appeared as a guest commentator on various shows like- CNN’s State of the Union, Piers Morgan, Fox News, The O’Reilly Factor, and HBO’s Real Time with Bill Maher etc.

In 2012, she became a communist advisor for the Republican organization on the vote of youths. She is also a published author, as she published a book named, The Selfie Vote: Where Millennials are Leading America in 2015 By 2014, she was ready to branch out on her own, so she left the Winston Group to cofound Echelon Insights, a research firm with Patrick Ruffini.

That is all we have on the topic, Kristen Soltis Anderson Married, Wedding, Husband, Wiki. We will be sure to update you if there is more.