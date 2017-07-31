Kristen Ledlow is a stunning sports anchor who was propelled to stardom for working in NBA TV as the host of NBA Inside Stuff. The TV personality does not spill much about her personal life, but she has been around for quite long. Ledlow has practically spent her life in the media, having begun her career at a very young age. Thus, it’s almost impossible not to have few details about her personal life. So here’s what we know.

Kristen Ledlow Bio

The news queen, Kristen Ledlow was born on 18th January 1988. She spent her childhood days with her parents Rita Ledlow and Roger Ledlow as well as her sibling Lauren Ledlow. She is of white ethnicity and American nationality. As a growing child, Ledlow joined Christian Community School and then went to North Florida Christian School.

While in school she got active in sports like basketball and volleyball games. She also ran track and cross country. Furthering, she attended a University in Lakeland, Florida where she majored in broadcasting and communications in 2010.

After her time in school, Ledlow kicked off her career in broadcasting. She worked for WTXL-TV as a host for the Good News Show and also co-hosted The Opening Drive and hosts NBA Inside Stuff. Later on, she worked for Florida State Seminoles football games as a sideline reporter.

Her love for sports reporting seemed inextinguishable as she quickly joined CBS Sports Radio and co-host the “The Opening Drive”. Ledlow further joined WZGC as a host in 2013 before being a host for NBA Inside Stuff at NBA TV since 2015. She has also set records for participating in the 2014 NBA All-Star Weekend Celebrity.

In addition, she wrote for Tallahassee Quarterback Club and worked on ESPN Tallahassee. We can’t easily forget to mention that she is the first and only women to be hired by the NBA TV. Currently, she hosts NBA Inside Stuff, HLN and CNN where she has shown a high degree of competence.

Kristen Ledlow Boyfriend, Husband, Dating.

Apparently, Kristen Ledlow seems to be in an enviable relationship even though her dating history is almost vague. The beauty has not been spotted with many men in public and there is no record of her being married in the past.

However, her posts on Twitter one time showed that she was probably with an avid baseball player whose name remains withheld. It appears the sports player who played from Jacksonville State later decided to break up with her by leaving a note on her counter.

As far as we know now, the 29-year-old sports queen is happily single and it doesn’t seem like she wants to get a husband soon judging by her undivided commitment towards her career. Even with a private lifestyle, Kristen still attracts fans who adore and love her largely for her exceptional hosting skills.

Kristen Ledlow Height

Kristen is a classically elegant anchor. It is not known what her body facts are but she is tall, about 5 feet 8 inches with an incredible physique that looks every inch super sexy. She is not really a fan of super high-end fashion but she looks effortlessly good in everything she wears. The star who previously grabbed the Miss Capital City USA title wears size 6 dress and she is no less beautiful for this. With the right curves, her slim body matches her frame. Her bra size is 34B.

Salary and Net Worth

How much is Kristen Ledlow salary a year? This is a common question among Kristen’s fans no doubt. The talented host has seen success in her career so far. She has been with big names and still waxes relentlessly.

Though she has not made public her worth or what she bags, Ledlow is surely receiving huge sums for such good credit. For a presenter of her calibre, we estimate Kristen Ledlow’s net worth at around $500,000.