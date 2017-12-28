Advertisement

Kristen Connolly is an American Actress best known for her role as Dana, the main protagonist in The Cabin in the Woods, a 2012 movie. She is also famous as Christina Gallagher on the Netflix series House of Cards. Her rise to prominence on TV was one which took the former professional table tennis player into a whole new world different from what playing ping pong held for her. The short appearance she made in the movie Monalisa Smile as an extra caught the attention of movie watchers and this marked the beginning of her entry into the limelight,

Kristen Connolly’s Biography

Kristen Connolly addressed in full as Kristen Nora Connolly and nicknamed Kris was born on July 12, 1980, in Montclair, New Jersey to American parents of white ethnicity. Kristen has a younger brother known as Will Connolly, an actor and a composer who has been quite successful in doing what he loves.

Not much has been revealed about Kris’s childhood life or parents either from her or her brother. However, we know that she enrolled at Middlebury College in Vermont and Yale School of Drama to study what you just guessed – Drama.

Her keen interest in the entertainment business saw her not being left out in playing prominent roles in her college humour skits that were viewed on YouTube. This endeared her to many young people and made her an inspiration to those who were taking the path she took to fame.

She was also a familiar face where commercials and government advertisements were involved. Kristine is so smart that she identified the very opportunities that were building blocks to what she is today and made good use of them. Some of the notable movies which she played prominent roles in include A Good Marriage, Mercy, Confessions of a Shopaholic, The Bay, Worst Friends and of course Ex-Girlfriends. She has also starred in numerous TV shows like Zoo, Mercy, The Whispers, Superego, Life on Mars and many others. We can rightfully say she is a professional actress capable of depicting any character in any movie she gets involved with.





Her life is not all monotonous revolving around movies and films. Kristine played professional table tennis before she moved on to the world of entertainment. She is a lover of the sports and is still active in both sports and entertainment till date. She is married to the love of her life Cody Riffle who is a professional athlete. The two lovebirds live in New York.

Kristen Connolly’s Height and Body Measurements

Kris is a sexy and hot actress in every sense and most men will love to hang out with her. Her well-maintained body measurements have had women working out diligently to have their body stats conform to hers. While some have been able to attain an appreciable level of improvement with their body, others have given up on pushing their limits to have a body as attractive as Kris’s own.

Kristine Connolly stands tall at a stunning height of 5 feet 7 inch, weighing a healthy 52 kg. Her body measurements are 33-24-34 inches. Her shoe size is 078.

Kristine has blonde hair, dark blue eyes and a white smiley face. Her breasts are petite and as such, she wears size 30A and this perfectly suits her flat tummy. She walks on a long sexy pair of legs standing above the average height for most women. Generally, her body is a perfectly slim sexy type. No wonder pictures of her being in a bikini are flying all over some social media platforms.

Wiki Facts about Kristen Connolly

Birth name: Kristine Nora Connolly

Date of birth: July 12, 1980

Birth city: Montclair, New Jersey, United States

Birth Sign: Cancer

Nationality: American

Ethnicity: White

Education: Middlebury College and Yale School of Drama

Profession: Actress,

Hair Color: Blonde

Eye Color: Dark Blue

Height: 5 feet 7 inches

Weight: 52kg

Body Measurements: 33-24-34 inches

Married: Yes, Cody Riffle

Children: Not yet

Net Worth: $5 million

It is interesting to note that Kristine Nora Connolly attended middle school with the likes of actor Zach Braff, EXTRA correspondent AJ Calloway and singer/rapper Lauryn Hill.

Despite spending much time in movies now, she still plays table tennis and in many instances, she is recognized as a passionate and professional tennis player.