The spotlight was beamed on business man Kris Brkljac after he tied the knot with popular Canadian-born actress Stana Katic, Stana, known for her role in Castle as detective Kate Beckett got married to Kris in April 2015.

See Also: Jesse Palmer Married, Wife, Gay, Girlfriend, Net Worth, Biography

Unlike other celebrity marriages, the couple have been able to privately live their life which has always worked for them. Due to pull of fans his wife Stana Katic has, a lot of attention has be directed towards Kris, as his privacy has constantly triggered the interest of many.

Kris Brkljac – Bio And Family

At some point in his early 20’s, believe it or not, Kris Brkljac was once homeless and was literally living off the streets of New York. Though Kris is originally from Serbia, he was conceived in Sydney, Australia along with his 2 brothers Milan and Dragoljub.

Kris grew up in Australia with his parents and two brothers; he eventually left Australia for America during his teenage years. Life in America wasn’t a bed of roses for Kris, regardless of all the obstacles which came his way, Kris was able to start and finish his degree in law.

Marriage

Kris Brkljac is one of those lucky few who got the chance to tie the knot with his long time girlfriend Stana Katic. Thanks to the Stanine brother, Mark, Kris got to meet Stana and from that moment Kris stepped up to the stage and initiated a relationship between them.





The two made it official sometime in mid April 2017 and the ceremony went down in a private family monastery located along the Dalmatian Coast in Croatia. Though Stana was born and raised in Canada, she is of a Croatian descent.

The two couple have been very private about their relationship, prior to their marriage there was hardly any photo of the couple available to public eyes. Before their marriage though, there were rumors that the couple’s relationship was tested as Stana developed some feelings for Nathan Fillion, a co-star in Castle.

Fortunately for Kris, the breakup didn’t last long as the couple got back together and decided to make it official with their marriage.

Their marriage has been said to have remained intact and lasted this long due to the privacy maintained between them. The two have so far not been associated with having any children

Career

Kris has experience in Communication Media and also has a Law background. In 2006, Kris Brkljac was the vice president of sales at DisputeSuite, a software company located in Florida.

He currently owns a company dealing with international sales and development. The money to start his own business was gotten from loans he was able to secure, he eventually partnered with his friend in making the business a success and today the once homeless Kris is now a very successful business man.

Net Worth

It’s not stated exactly how much Kris Brkljac is worth, but together with his wife, the couple are worth over $2 million.

Hobbies

Kris is known to be the adventurous type; he’s physically well-built and enjoys Hiking, Martial Arts, culinary culture and international affairs.

Social Media

To the man behind the scenes: The privilege of a lifetime is loving you & being loved by you. Thank you my best friend, my rock, my love. #CupRunnethOver A post shared by Stana Katic (@drstanakatic) on Jun 18, 2017 at 2:30pm PDT

//platform.instagram.com/en_US/embeds.js

Due to the private life Kris enjoys living, there is hardly much going on with Kris on social media, but his wife Stana Katic occasionally post pictures of both her and her husband on Instagram.

Above is one of our favorite post by Stana at the 2017 Monte Carlo TV Festival which took place in Monaco Palace, Monaco.

The caption sums up their loving relationship in a few words. The couple looks perfect together, may their cup forever run over!