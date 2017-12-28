Advertisement

Kimmy Gibbler is a fictional character in Full House and Fuller House played by American actress Andrea Barber from 1987 to 1995. Andrea was born on July 3, 1976, the youngest of Donald and Sherry Barber’s three children. She has two older brothers, Darin and Justin. She was married to Jeremy Rytky, but the couple got divorced in 2014 after two children.




