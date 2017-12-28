Advertisement

Kimmy Gibbler is a fictional character in Full House and Fuller House played by American actress Andrea Barber from 1987 to 1995. Andrea was born on July 3, 1976, the youngest of Donald and Sherry Barber’s three children. She has two older brothers, Darin and Justin. She was married to Jeremy Rytky, but the couple got divorced in 2014 after two children.

Kimmy Gibbler Bio

Born January 19, 1977, Kimberley Louise Gibbler is a fictional character in Fuller House. She was first a recurring guest star on the show but soon became part of the main cast. Her first appearance on the show was in the episode The First Day of School.

Kimmy is D.J.’s best friend and the tritagonist in the sitcom who is currently living alongside D.J. and Stephanie in the Fuller Home. She is known for her underachieving personality and rebellious nature against authority which has always landed her in quite a number of troubles.

She usually acts before thinking and has often refused to think as well and her refusal to think has lead people to believe she is genuinely dimwitted. In her first episode, D.J. tells Stephanie, that Kimmy is not an airhead but that she just hates thinking.

Also See: Shari Headley Bio, Son, Age, Body Measurement, Husband, Family

Kimmy is a straight-D student and she often copies off of D.J.’s schoolwork so gets rejected by literally every college in California. She once attempted to bribe Stanford University’s recruiters with twenty dollars, but got forty dollars back instead with her rejection letter, along with an additional message that said: “Let’s pretend this never happened.”

This forced Kimmy to look for other options of improving her grades, such as taking summer classes and attending community college.





She once worked as a movie theater attendant, but got fired after sneaking in Stephanie and Michelle in “Sisters in Crime”. She later got another job as a waitress at the Smash Club with DJ and Jesse.

Is Kimmy Gibbler Married or Divorced? Husband

Kimmy married Fernando Hernandez-Guerrero-Fernandez-Guerrero after the sitcom’s series finale episode, Michelle Rides Again (Part 2) – a character played by Juan Pablo Di Pace.

The couple, however, got separated after Fernando was said to have cheated on Kimmy multiple times with multiple women. While at a parting party for Danny, several people questioned Fernando’s relationship with Kimmy when he begins to brag that he has “seduced the most beautiful women in the world. To which Kimmy responds, “yeah, some of them during our marriage?

Fernando who is now a famous race car driver with over 1 million followers is still in love with Kimmy and is currently engaged to marry her for the second time.

Also See: Pablo Escobar Facts, Net Worth, House, Siblings, Mother, Cousin, Wiki

Kimmy Gibbler’s Daughter

Kimmy lives in the Fuller House with her daughter Ramona. The character Ramona Gibbler portrayed by Soni Nicole Bringas is the daughter of Kimmy Gibbler and Fernando Guerrero.

Currently 14-years, Romana was 12 years old at the beginning of season 1 of Fuller House, and had her 13th birthday party in the episode “Ramona’s Not-So-Epic Party”.

Being “half Gibbler,” Ramona displays some of the odd quirks her mother is known for. In addition, she is fluent in Spanish, having learned the language from her Argentinian father, Fernando.

Bringas wasn’t a Full House lover from the start. Speaking of her role on the show, she said she had to make up for lost time by studying Kimmy Gibbler’s scenes on Youtube – and she asked for the DVD box set for Christma

“My family came from Spain after it aired, so I didn’t get the chance to grow up with Full House.”

Bringas said she felt comfortable with her castmates from the start. “It was a blast. The best part was being able to go to work every day and it didn’t really seem like work. It seemed like a fun job you get to do. The old cast was super welcoming and I felt right at home since the first day I got there.”

“She’s so good, I just can’t with her,” raves Barber of her TV daughter. “She’s a prodigy. I can’t believe she’s only 13.”

Kimmy Gibbler’s Brothers

Kimmy has two brothers – one older Garth Gibbler and one younger Jimmy Gibbler who is also Stephanie Tanner’s boyfriend.

Jimmy, played by Adam Hagenbuch, is portrayed as tall and very handsome. His clothing style is casual, usually wearing long-sleeved shirts and jeans. He has a bulky build, very muscular, has an immense chest shown to create outlines on his shirt, and his athletic, massive biceps are noticeable when he is in T-shirts. His hefty build is what first attracted Stephanie to him.

Also See: Ben Carson Wife, Net Worth, Biography, Family, House, Children

Their relationship hit a small roadblock when Jimmy was offered a job in Auckland, New Zealand (though he kept confusing Auckland with Oakland), and also mentioned that he loved her, which overwhelmed Stephanie and caused her to avoid him.

Jimmy surprised Stephanie when he showed up on Christmas, having decided he wanted to be with Stephanie more.