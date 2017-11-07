Kimberly Woodruff has gained fame for being the long-standing wife of American rapper, actor and filmmaker O’Shea Jackson Sr. aka Ice Cube. Ice Cube has gushed about her on many occasions where he’s always asked how he’s managed to keep his marriage for so long. Speaking with Today in 2016, he said; She’s my backbone. I wouldn’t be here without her.”

Kimberly Woodruff Bio

Woodruff was born on September 23, 1970, in California, United States. Unlike most other star wives who’d jump on a reality TV gig at the first chance they get or try to build their own show business portfolio, Kim has managed to keep her personal and professional life out of the limelight.

Though she accompanies Cube to red carpet and award events, that’s about the most paparazzi cameras get of her. Details of her personal and professional life are hidden away from the media.

There is absolutely no information about her upbringing and her parents. Kim really does deserve some credit though, it ain’t easy to stay under the radar for that long, especially when you’re married to someone as popular as Ice Cube. Her uber private life could most likely be the reason why her bond with Cube has lasted for so long and we respect her privacy.

Kimberly Woodruff Married/Husband

Woodruff has been married to Cube since April 26, 1992. Cube fell in love with her the very first day he saw her, but sadly, the feeling wasn’t mutual as Kim was seeing another guy at that time.

Read Also: Ice Cube Family: His Wife, Kids, And House

“The first thing I thought I was, ‘Wow, she could be your woman.’ The first time we met, she wasn’t feeling me, she was NOT having it. She did not dig me. I think she was in a relationship, so she wasn’t having it,” Cube told the media about the first day he saw Woodruff.

However, as destiny would have it, Kim ran into Cube for the second time 6 months after their first meeting, and this time, it was different. Luckily for Cube, she had broken up with her guy so he wasted no time to make his feelings known to her again.

The rapper continued;

“But I ended up seeing her about six months later, and the next time, we had more time to get to know each other. She could feel my vibe and fell in love your with your boy!”

Indeed Woodruff was in love with Cube, a few months after they dated, she had gotten pregnant for him and given birth to their first son O’Shea Jr. on February 24, 1991.

By April 1992, when O’Shea was over a year old, Cube upped his woman’s status from baby mama to wifey. With over two decades and counting, Cube says he still gets butterflies when he sees her.

“I still get the butterflies when I see her. It’s a true partnership,” Ice Cube stated. “I respect my wife and she respects me. I still want her to look at me and say, ‘this is the man I still want to be with.’”

Read Also: Sheree Zampino Wiki, Bio, Net Worth, Married, Husband, Divorce, Kids

During his many interviews, Cube has revealed some facts about his wife, including that; she’s a GOOD COOK. “I love the smell of cooking food. I don’t cook myself because my wife is great at it. But I can taste test, set the table, all of that. I know my place,” the rapper told Guardian.

Kimberly Woodruff Affairs, Divorce

With searches like Kimberly Woodruff Affairs, Divorce increasing on Google, it appears many still can’t believe that there has been no scandal or divorce scare between her and Ice for all these years. However, the truth is, even if there is a divorce scare, Kim would definitely keep it away from the media and deal with it privately. That’s how they’ve been able to last this long anywa, and here is to hoping they last forever.

Kimberly Woodruff Kids/Family

Kim and Cube share five kids together. The first born, a boy named O’Shea Jackson Jr. was born on February 24, 1991, in Los Angeles, California.

Thier second child, another boy named Darrell was born on December 29, 1992. The third, a girl named Kareema was born on February 17, 1994.

On November 27, 1995, the couple had another child, a son named Shareef Jackson. Kim and Cube share another daughter together, she is the last born and her name is Deja Jackson.

Two of Kim’s sons have already followed in their dad’s footsteps, the most popular being the first son O’Shea who is an actor and rapper under the moniker OMG. Like his father, O’shea attended William Howard Taft High School in Woodland Hills, California. He graduated from the University of Southern California with a degree in screenwriting.

In 2010, O’Shea and his brother Darrell aka Doughboy, featured in their father’s album I Am the West. He released his first mixtape Jackin’ for Beats in 2012 which received acclaim from critics. OMG has released two singles titled “OMG” and “Ain’t No Place.”

He made his acting debut in 2015, playing his father in the biopic about N.W.A, titled Straight Outta Compton. O’Shea’s other films include Ingrid Goes West, Den of Thieves, Flarsky, and Godzilla: King of the Monsters.