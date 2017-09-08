Kimberly Guilfoyle is an American news personality who is currently co-hosting The Five on Fox.

Before getting involved with the television, Kimberly was a prosecuting attorney in San Francisco and Los Angeles. She served as an assistant District Attorney in San Francisco from 2000 until 2004.

She is also popular as the former wife of California politician Gavin Newsom and First Lady of San Francisco during Newsom’s first two years as mayor of the city.

Kimberly Guilfoyle Bio

Guilfoyle was born March 9, 1969, in San Francisco to a Puerto Rican mother and an Irish father.

Her father, Anthony Guilfoyle was born in Ennis, County Clare, Ireland, and came to the U.S. at the age of 20. Served 4 years in the US Army before he took up a job in the construction trades. He later became a real estate investor and a close advisor to Mayor Newsom.

Until his death in 2008. Tony has Known as the “Godfather” in inner political circles his mantra was “For The People”.

Guilfoyle’s mother, Mercedes, taught special education and died of leukemia when Guilfoyle was eleven.

Speaking of her mother in an interview Guilfoyle said: “My mother was just everything to me, I loved her so much, I always wanted to be around her. I loved how I saw people react to her. She was a warm woman who worked in education with people with emotional challenges. I got my sense of giving back and how when you have many blessings, pay it forward.”

Kim grew up in the Mission District and Westlake and went to Mercy High School.Guilfoyle bagged magna cum laude (Latin honors) from the University of California, Davis, and received her Juris Doctor (J.D.) from the University of San Francisco School of Law in 1994.

While in law school, she interned at the San Francisco district attorney’s office.

She also studied at Trinity College, Dublin in Ireland. While there, she published research in international children’s rights and European Economic Community law.

After law school, Guilfoyle briefly worked as a prosecutor in San Francisco but lost the job in 1996.

She then spent four years in Los Angeles as a Deputy District Attorney, working on adult and juvenile cases for which she received several awards at the Los Angeles District Attorney’s Office, including Prosecutor of the Month.

In 2000, Guilfoyle was re-hired by Hallinan in the San Francisco District Attorney’s Office, where she served as an Assistant District Attorney from 2000 to 2004.

While working as an Assistant District Attorney, Guilfoyle and lead prosecutor James Hammer earned a conviction in the 2002 case People v. Noel and Knoller – a second-degree murder trial involving a dog mauling that received international attention.

In 2004, Guilfoyle’s career took a new turn as she moved to New York to host the program Both Sides on Court TV, as well as to work as a legal analyst on Anderson Cooper 360°.

From there, Guilfoyle joined Fox News in February 2006, as host of the weekend show The Lineup.

When the show was eventually canceled, Guilfoyle remained a regular contributor for the network and was later picked up as co-host of The Five, in 2011 and she has remained a host on the show ever since.

In 2014, she also began co-hosting Outnumbered regularly, until the show settled on more permanent hosts.

She also appeared weekly on The O’Reilly Factor’s recurring segment “Is it Legal?” until the show was canceled in 2017. She is also a weekly Thursday guest on Brian Kilmeade’s Kilmeade and Friends radio show.

Kimberly Guilfoyle Modelling Career

While in law school, Guilfoyle modeled for Macy’s. She also briefly modeled Victoria’s Secret lingerie in a bridal magazine.

She reportedly She used the modeling work to help pay her way through law school.

Kimberly Guilfoyle Son

In 2001, she married Gavin Newsom, who was then a city supervisor and was later elected mayor of San Francisco in 2003.

In 2005, Guilfoyle filed for divorce from Newsom citing the strain of a bi-coastal marriage, their divorce was finalized in February 2006.

In May 2006, Guilfoyle married furniture heir Eric Villency in Barbados on October 4, 2006, she gave birth to her first child, a boy named Ronan Anthony.

Guilfoyle and Villency announced their separation in June 2009 and eventually divorced.

Kimberly Guilfoyle Height

With an attractive hourglass shape, Kimberly Guilfoyle is 5.2 feet tall – a height which is perfect for modeling and for a television host in America.

She wears 34C bra size and her breast, waist, and hips measures 37-25-37 inches (94-64-94)

Kimberly Guilfoyle Net Worth/ Salary

The dedicated and hardworking personality earns an estimated $840, 500 and her net worth of 5 million US Dollars.

Guilfoyle has also written her auto biography book named as Making the Case: How to Be Your Own Best Advocate, which was released in 2015.

In an interview with Mercury News in May, Kimberly Guilfoyle said she was in talks with the White House to take over White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer’s job should he be fired, well, that is yet to happen.

Guilfoyle was recently rumored to be dating former White House communications director, Anthony Scaramucci and that Scaramucci’s exit from the White House came after a reporter began to inquire about his possible relationship with Guilfoyle.

Scaramucci, whose second wife filed for divorce in July (2017) after giving birth to their second son, denied the rumors.

Political consultant Roger Stone, who is a good friend of Guilfoyle, told the Huffington Post that the two “are very close friends but nothing more,” and joked that Scaramucci is “way too short for Kimberly.”

