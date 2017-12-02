A well-known celebrity, Kimberly Fey is better known for her marriage with Donnie Wahlberg. Known for her widely media-covered drama in the divorce with her former husband, Donnie Wahlberg, Kimberly Fey is not connected with Tina Fey, nor to any other popular person of the same family name.

A record Engineer by profession, Kimberly used to sing and has done some work with some famous names like the Funky Bunch, and Marky Mark.

Kimberly Fey Biography/Wiki

Kim was born in 1969, but her actual birth date is not known. She began her career as an engineer in the music industry, and met Donnie Wahlberg while she was working with Marky Mark, at the age of 22. A successful recording engineer before she met him, she has kept a somewhat low profile since after their divorce, and there has been no evidence that she worked since after the marriage.

After the drama involved in the entire divorce debacle, her life has gone out of the limelight, and there is almost nothing new known about her in the news.

Kimberly Fey Relationship With Donnie Wahlberg,

Kimberly Fey and Donnie Wahlberg got married in 1999, having dated for a while, and they have two children together. Having given birth to her first son in 1993 – six years before she got married – they gave birth to a second son in 2001, two years after their wedding. Kim’s first son, Xavier Alexander Wahlberg, was born on March 4, 1993. Elijah Hendrix Wahlberg, her second son, was born on August 20, 2001.





Kimberly Fey Divorce

Following irreconcilable differences, Kimberly Fey began the divorce proceedings in 2008. In 2010, the couple got separated, with the marriage ending after 9 years that they had spent together. Although the reason for the divorce is cited as irreconcilable differences, the rumor mills have it that the real reason was Michelle Tomlinson, a Canadian model who is believed to have been in a secret relationship with Donnie Wahlberg.

It remains just a rumor though, with neither Donnie nor Kimberly coming to the media to support or deny it, Kim once mentioned that one of the things that really upset her during their marriage was Donnie’s obsessiveness. She said it drove her insane. Although she never said he had extramarital affairs, she is said to have confided in friends about it, telling them how he would leave her to be with his mistress, supposedly Michelle Tomlinson.

During the divorce proceedings, Kim filed for sole custody of the children, with visiting rights for her husband. She also filed for spousal support as well as attorney fee from Donnie. There is no news as to whether she got all these demands, but the rumors also have it that she got everything she asked for in court, and they both agreed to keep it all away from the public.

Life After Divorce

Since after the divorce, Kim has been away from the media. Right now, it is not known whether she is single or married, or even dating anyone at all. During and after the marriage, it is not known whether Donnie really secretly had an affair with Michelle Tomlinson, but he was never seen with her on a date.

Her sons all grown up now, the rumors also have it that Donnie Wahlberg and Kimberly Fey are close friends now, even though they have not been seen in public together. No one knows why Kim is still single. When she was asked why, or if she is waiting for the right guy, she simply shrugged and walked away, providing no answers.

Kimberly Fey is not a Social Media person, but as far as the media knows, she is still single. She never gave any interviews about the separation, during the divorce, or ever since. For this reason, it is believed that the divorce went by smoothly.

There are recent reports of Donnie Wahlberg about to tie the knot for the second time to his girlfriend of about a year now, actress and comedienne Jenny McCarthy. Having announced their engagement previously, they tied the knots on August 31.