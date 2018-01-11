Advertisement

There are many women in America today who have become famous as a result of being married to or being in a romantic relationship with a popular figure. One of such is Kia Proctor a former model and stripper who gained fame after she started dating the Carolina Panthers quarterback Cam Newton.

Since their relationship began, fans of the football star have had their eyes on them, keeping track on their lives via tabloids and especially social media. Fans so have their eyes on them, that when Kia was absent from the birthday video, Cam posted on his Instagram to celebrate his 28th birthday, fans took notice of it. Let’s explore some facts about Cam Newton’s wife, sorry, longtime girlfriend.

Wiki/Bio

Clearly, Kia’s celebrity status dwarfs when compared to that of her longtime boyfriend Cam Newton. As a result, very little information about her biography is available for public consumption. However, with growing searches online for what her bio may look like, here is what heightline discovered.

Kia was born on October 16, 1988, in Virginia-Maryland as Shakia Proctor. However, during the years when she worked as a stripper, she went by the moniker, Hazel. Kia worked at Washington DC Stadium Club and subsequently began hosting parties in Atlanta.

While not much information is available about her life before she met Cam, many Americans were quick to label her a gold digger after she started going out with Newton.

However, Kia isn’t just sitting home leaving all the money making to her man. While she retired from swinging on poles and twerking to dollar bills raining down her derriere, Kia began working as a model.

Kia Proctor Daughter, Parents

About Kia’s parents, our research, unfortunately, didn’t yield any results with regards to that topic. However, about her daughters, more information was discovered. Kia is a mama to two daughters; one gotten from a previous relationship before she met Cam and the other, shared with the footballer. While she has remained hugely tight-lipped about her first daughter and hasn’t even revealed her name in any of her numerous Instagram posts, she has posted photos of her several times.

Her first daughter with Cam, named Sovereign-Dior Cambella Newton was born on the 3rd of February 2017. However, those are not the only kids, the model has got. Her first issue with her athlete beau was a boy named “Chosen Newton” who was born on the Christmas eve of 2015 in Atlanta, Georgia. Cam said that he settled for Chosen because he wanted a masculine yet unique name while trying to avoid the use of junior.

On that fateful day when she gave birth to Cam’s first child, he was called out from practice to join his wife in the labour room. He later broke the news of her safe delivery on Twitter.

In the post, Cam thanked his fans for wishing them well and also revealed that he didn’t immediately break the news to fans because he didn’t want to distract his teammates. He had to wait about a week later before he finally revealed the details via Twitter.

The Tweet read;

“My longtime girlfriend and I were extremely blessed to have a son last week. Our family is excited and thank you all for the well wishes! I’ve been quiet about this because I didn’t want to create a distraction for my team and appreciate the privacy in this joyous time.”

During his next game after making the big announcement, Newton celebrated his touchdown by rocking the ball as a baby. He expressed his joy further during his Thursday press conference where he confessed that becoming a dad was pretty cool.

Kia Proctor’s Relationship with Cam Newton

Kia and Cam are said to have begun dating in 2013 which is when they were first spotted out in public attending the Kentucky Derby together. Though neither party confirmed their relationship status, their attendance together at the NFL’s post-season awards ceremony, erased any doubts people might have had that they were not a thing.

While the couple has not tied the knot, they have since remained strong in their relationship and continue to build their family together.

Height: 1.68 m Wondering how she measures up compared to Newton, well, Newton stands at a whopping 1.96 m tall.