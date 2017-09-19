Khandi Alexander is an American veteran actress who began her show business career in the mid-1980s as a dancer. She dabbled in acting in the early 1990s and has since featured in a plethora of films and TV shows. The Emmy nominee has had notable roles in TV shows like NewsRadio (1995 – 1998), ER (1995-2001), CSI: Miami (2002 – 2009), for which she is best known, Treme (2010 – 2013), as well as a recurring role in Shonda Rhime’s Scandal as Olivia Pope’s (Kerry Washinton) scheming mother Maya. Read on for everything there is to know about Alexander.

Khandi Alexander Bio/Wiki

Alexander was born on September 4, 1957, in New York City, to Alverina Yavonna and Henry Roland Alexander. Her mother Alverina Yavonna was an opera singer and a jazz singer while her dad Henry owned a construction company. Khandi attended Queensborough Community College.

Following in the footsteps of her mother, Khandi chose entertainment as a career path beginning as a dancer and choreographer in 1985. Khandi began dancing on Broadway appearing in Bob Fosse’s Dancin, Chicago and Dreamgirls.

Khandi’s theater career rapidly propelled her to working with big names like Whitney Houston. She was on Houston’s world tour from 1988–1992. Also in 1988, Khandi appeared as a dancer on Natalie Cole’s music video for “Pink Cadillac.”

Khandi made her television debut in 1985 playing various characters on sketch-comedy show FTV. Her acting career quickly garnered momentum as she became increasingly active both on the small and big screens.

In the early 1990s, Khandi appeared in films such as CB4, Joshua Tree, Menace II Society, What’s Love Got to Do with It, Poetic Justice, Sugar Hill, House Party 3, and Greedy (1994). In 1995, Khandi got her first regular TV role in NewsRadio. She was a series regular until 1998, the year she starred in There’s Something About Mary.

While on NewsRadio, Khandi had a recurring role as Jackie Robbins on “ER.” Some of her notable films in the early 2000’s include; Emmett’s Mark, Dark Blue, and Perfect Strangers. After taking guest roles in a number of TV shows from Cosby to Third Watch, Khandi landed her next series regular role as Dr. Alexx Woods in CSI: Miami. The role propelled her to widespread recognition and garnered her a NAACP Image Award for Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series.

Khandi’s next series regular role came as LaDonna Batiste-Williams in Treme (2010 – 2013) before she was called up to play Mama Pope in ABC’s Scandal for which she earned an Emmy for Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series.

Khandi Alexander is showing no signs of slowing as she continues to expand her filmography in both TV and film. Sources estimate her net worth to be $8 million.

Khandi Alexander Sister, Husband, Family

Despite her fame, Khandi Alexander has managed to live her private life away from the prying eyes of the media. No information about her immediate family has ever been made public, despite a growing number of search about her family and husband.

It is not clear if Alexander has ever been married to anyone or if she has kids. However, in a 2013 interview with E! about her role as Mama Pope on Scandal, Alexander made mention about having a boyfriend, but sadly, the interviewer didn’t ask her more on that topic.

During the conversation with E! Khandi was asked “Tell us everything you can about Mama Pope. How was she described to you?” She replied;

“This is the best part. The executive producer, Mark Wilding, called me and offered me the part. And he said, ‘The only thing I can tell you is that you’re Mama Pope and you can’t tell anybody anything. Do you want it or don’t you? Is it a yes or a no?’ I said, ‘I’m in and I won’t say anything.’ And I didn’t tell anyone. I didn’t tell my agent, my manager, my boyfriend. I didn’t tell anybody and I didn’t know anything….They knew I was doing the show but they didn’t know anything about what I was playing.”

Mentioning about her boyfriend in an interview? That was a first from Khandi. Well while that’s all fans get to know, it is, if anything, relieving to know that Khandi isn’t being starved of romantic love.

Khandi Alexander Hot Body

Starting off as a dancer, Khandi made sure to she put her body in an envious shape which she has maintained over the years. Not many women in their sixties look this hot…

Her Body Measurements are 34-23-33. Khandi stands at 5 Feet 4 Inch (1.63 m) tall.