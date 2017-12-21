Kevin Quinn is a rising American actor who became popular for appearing in the Disney Channel original series Bunk’d, where he played the role of Xander, a popular counsellor and resident musician who is the head of Cabin Grizzly. His supporting role in the 2016 Disney Channel Original Movie Adventures in Babysitting, also contributed to the popularity he has enjoyed so far.

Kevin Quinn Bio, Age

He was born on May 21, 1997, as Kevin Gerard Quinn in Chicago to Brian Quinn, an advertising executive, and Tamara Quinn, founder of Pulling Down the Moon, Inc., a holistic healthcare centre based in Chicago. He was born a twin and as such, he has a twin sister.

Kevin Quinn spent most of his childhood playing house league baseball and wanted to make a career in the game being very good at it for his age and also quite popular among the seniors.

However, he developed a strong inclination towards performing arts in his teenage years and consequently sidelined basketball to focus all his attention on honing his acting chops and singing while participating in school level competitions.

Kevin’s Stint on American Idol

Kevin’s love for performing arts led him to become one of the contestants for season 12 of the American Idol in 2013 and as a result of his amazing talent, he effortlessly won over the hearts of the audience and judges alike with most of the guest judges praising his voice and fore-telling that he will be a big star someday.

During the auditions, Kevin Quinn performed five times for executive producers and celebrity judges including Keith Urban, Mariah Carey, Nicki Minaj and Randy Jackson.





Although he didn’t turn out as the winner, he was one of the youngest contestants to make it as a Hollywood Group Round finalist. He ended up being one of the top 60 male voices of the country in that season of the popular reality show.

Kevin Quinn’s Theater and TV Appearances

Later that same year, Kevin moved his attention to play-acting and joined a few theatre groups, performing in different plays. He landed the role of Johnny in Steppenwolf Theater’s production of Lord of the Flies under the direction of Halena Kays, and then turned his attention to some classical works at the Chicago Shakespeare Theater where he played Boy in Henry V under the direction of Christopher Luscombe.

Reviewing the performance of Henry V, the ChicagoCritic.com wrote of Kevin: “There were some fresh faces that did exquisite work here. Among them was Kevin Quinn who deftly played Boy as servant to Henry’s army leaders. Quinn, who is a junior at New Trier High School, was charismatic, funny, and quite articulate. His enthusiasm lifted his scenes. Kevin Quinn demonstrated a skill level far beyond his years. He has a bright future.”

Chris Jones from the Chicago Tribune also wrote of the same play, “The language – which also emerges from the likes of such fine players as David Lively, Patrick Clear and the very promising young Kevin Quinn (who plays the boy) – is crystal clear.”

This budding talent graduated from New Trier Township High School a semester early and soon after moved to Los Angeles to pursue a career in acting.

He began his professional career by making appearances in episodes of Showtime’s Shameless and episode 202 of NBC/Universal’s Chicago P.D where he played the role of Nate Hansen, a 17-year old boy caught in the middle of having to make some hard choices to save his family. In the DePaul University film entitled, Screens, Kevin Quinn also played Tommy, a character fueled by TV and an unhealthy obsession with adult websites and technology.

Kevin eventually made his feature film debut in the 2015 independent film Kids and Ghosts. He played the role of Rex, a know-it-all bully who met a dismal fate when he awoke the evil spirits in a haunted mansion.

This young man is not only an amazing actor, he is also a very good singer with an extensive choral experience. He is associated with two capstones, varsity choirs located at New Trier High School which also includes, “Swing Choir” and “Choir Opera (A musical theater based group).” Kevin has also been a part of Midwest Young Artists “VX-Voice Ensemble,” an in-studio recording group under the direction of Emmy Award winner, Gary Fry.

Besides being an actor and a singer, Kevin Quinn is also a social activist who makes out time to do volunteer work at Enriching Lives through Service Club, a social group dedicated to the welfare of special needs and autistic children.

During his leisure time, Kevin may be seen playing frisbee in his backyard with his best friend and twin sister, Courtney Quinn.

Is Kevin Quinn Dating? Girlfriend

There’s no doubt that Kevin Quinn is handsome, cool, calculated and is not doing badly so far in his acting career. It will therefore not be a big news if he is in a serious relationship with someone being the kind of guy every girl would want to go out with.

Surprisingly though, he is still probably very much available in the market because he hasn’t given a hint about having a connection with anybody so far.

Speaking in an interview with a social video magazine called WHOSAY last year, on the occasion of Valentine’s Day, Kevin actually revealed that he was yet to make a connection.

Kevin Quinn’s Siblings, Family, Height

Kevin is a family guy and makes a wonderful connection with his parents and twin sister. He even makes regular posts on his Instagram and Twitter accounts to flaunt his happy moments with his family.

In December 2016, Kevin took to Twitter to share one of his memories, where he got completely dressed in his dad’s outfit to look like him. Posting the picture he wrote:

“I stole my dad’s clothes one day back in 2000. One might say I’ve been acting since I was 3…even if that means acting like a fool! #FBF”.

He had also dedicated a post to his father on his birthday, where he called him a non-active social media user in a comical sense. “Happy birthday to my wonderful, loving father. If you had a Twitter, I would tag you, but you don’t. Happy birthday though pops”, he wrote.

His recent post also includes his funny moments with his mom, which he shared on Instagram at the end of May. Kevin is also very close to his twin sister, and one of his Twitter posts explains it all. “I can lean on her. Always”, he wrote as he shared a picture of them both.

Kevin Quinn’s Height

This obviously handsome young man has a height of 1.78m, weighs 155 lbs, has brown hair and a beautiful pair of blue eyes to go with.

His net worth is estimated at $300,000