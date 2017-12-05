Kevin Lazan is an American attorney and businessman who has become best known to the media as the husband of pop singer Rachel Platten who got her big break in 2015 with the song Fight Song which was so loved by 2016 Democratic presidential candidate Hilary Clinton that she played it at many of her rallies. Platten’s breakthrough, albeit being a late one, has increased her fanbase many of whom have become interested in her married life with Kevin Lazan. Read on as we reveal more facts about Kevin Lazan and his relationship with Rachel Platten.

Kevin Lazan Wiki

Lazan was born in 1981. Not much is known about his early life and upbringing. However, according to his Linkedin profile, Lazan attended the University of Massachusettes from 1998 to 2002 when he graduated with a Bachelor of Arts, Legal Studies, Journalism.

Fresh out of college, Lazan became a junior agent at Puck Agency LLC (previously known as SFX Hockey). He held that position for three years, leaving in 2005. Lazan’s next job was at Railway Media LLC where he worked as an operations manager.

Simultaneously, Lazan also worked as a strategist and operations manager at CR Media, LLC, a firm of which he was a founding member. After a year and 5 months on the job, Lazan began studying for his MBA at the New York University Stern School of Business. In 2010, he graduated with an MBA in Strategy and Finance.

Thanks to his MBA, Lazan was able to land a better job. In June of 2009, he began working as Managing Consultant Strategy and Transformation at the New York-based Capgemini Consulting. Lazan left Capgemini in 2013 and joined yet another New York-based firm Next Street, a firm whose “mission is to transform the way that finance and business advisory services are provided to small companies and nonprofit organizations in urban markets.”





Lazan position at Next was that of Director, New York Advisory Practice. After working for two years and three months, he left in January 2016 to found his own counter-service cafe and all-day eatery called The Gables. The business is based in Santa Monica, California. Lazan who is not too active on social media has even created an IG page to promote his business.

Kevin Lazan Net Worth

Judging from his track record, it is evident that Lazan’s career has enjoyed an exponential increase, and career growth always means bigger paychecks. However, Lazan’s earnings have never been revealed to the public, thus it would be absurd to tell for facts how much he is worth.

Kevin Lazan Married, Relationship with Rachel Platten

Lazan’s relationship with Rachel Platten is the reason why he is well known to the media. The couple met in 2006 and thanks to Lazan’s affinity for music and movies, it was easy for Platten to fall in love with him. “We just clicked instantly,” Rachel once said about her meeting Kevin.” She added; Kevin is kind and brilliant, he loves music and is an incredible movie-quoter, something I rate very highly.”

However, their first date wasn’t exactly the perfect one. Describing it, Platten once said; “It (first date) was really gross, dingy, Lower East Side dungeon kind of bar. It [looked] like lesbian night that night, so there was a lot of women snuggling, which is totally cool. But he was really embarrassed. He was like, ‘Oh my god, this is not what I meant to bring you to. Oh my god.’ I think his friend was punking him.”

After 6 solid years of dating, the couple decided to marry in 2012. The ceremony was a Jewish one held at Mount Hope Farm in Bristol, Rhode Island.

Speaking to New England Weddings about her big day, Platten said; “I realized [planning a wedding] could be just as artistic as writing a song. I really dove into it.”

Platten and Kevin have each supported the other’s career. Speaking fondly of her husband to US Weekly, Platten said; “I’m married to an amazing man, we’ve been together for 10 years, and he’s a huge reason why I kept believing in my dreams.” Her song Superman was dedicated to her husband who was struggling with his sick dad at the time, Platten was away recording the album and thus, she thought it wise to write a song as a means of supporting her husband from miles away.

She said;

“I couldn’t be there as much as I wanted to be there. I felt really selfish and like I wasn’t being a good partner. And the only thing I could do was write him a song, right? I’m like 3,000 miles away, and I wrote him that song, being like, you have been there for me, very loving and very supportive. And look, you don’t have to be strong right now. I got you. So I’m really glad I got to include that one.”

Kevin and Rachel are yet to begin building a family together. As of this writing, they have no kids.

Kevin Lazan Height: 6 feet (approx.)