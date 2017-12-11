Keri Lewis is an American Singer and songwriter, famous for being part of the R&B band “Mint Condition” and is also known for being the spouse of the famous American Singer Toni Braxton.

Keri Lewis Bio

Lewis was born on February 12, 1971, in Minnesota, United States where he also attended Central high school in Saint Paul. From his childhood, Keri developed a passion for music and began playing the keyboard right from his childhood. He got a chance to join R&B band Mint Condition where he played the keyboard with the band.

Keri Lewis joined Mint Condition band in 1980 and started playing shows with them. The original Mint Condition crew includes Stokley Williams, who was the lead vocals; Homer O’Dell who plays the guitar; Larry Waddell who plays the keyboard; Roger Lynch, Ray Coleman and Kenny Young. Lynch and Coleman, however, left the group and were replaced by their school mates Keri Lewis who plays the keyboard and synthesizer and Jeffery Allen who plays the saxophone; along with Chicago native Ricky Kinchen who sings bass. After a while, the band got split and Keri began his journey as a solo artist.

Lewis has done some great jobs on his own; the talented musician has composed, co-written, and produced many songs and has worked with several other artists including his ex-wife Toni Braxton. His first debut album “Love” was launched few months after he left the Mint Condition Band Crew. Some of his greatest hits include You Love Me, Send Me Nothing and Breaking My Heart.

Personal Life: Parents, Wife, and Family

There's no information about Keri Lewis' parents or any member of his family, who they are and where they live. The only partner that we know about was Toni Braxton, an American singer, songwriter, pianist, record producer, actress, television personality and philanthropist. She was born on October 7, 1967, in Severn, Maryland. Her father Michael Conrad Braxton was a clergyman, her mom Evelyn Jackson was a former opera singer and cosmetologist and also a pastor.





Braxton is the eldest of six siblings; she has a younger brother Michael Jr. and four younger sisters (Traci, Towanda, Trina, and Tamar). They were all raised in a strict religious household. Toni attended Bowie University to obtain a teaching degree but decided to sing professionally after she was discovered by William E. Pettaway Jr. who reportedly heard her singing while pumping gas and offered to produce for her and Toni though skeptic, decided to accept.

Braxton and her four sisters began performing as The Braxtons in the late 80’s and were signed to Arista Records in 1989 and that was the beginning of their professional careers.

Keri Lewis and Toni Braxton’s Marriage

Toni met Keri Lewis during a tour by the band Mint Condition, and after a short friendship, they decided to tie the knot on April 21, 2001, the same year they welcomed their first baby named Denim Cole Braxton-Lewis.

In 2002, while preparing for the release of her fourth studio album, Braxton discovered she was pregnant with her second child; the complicated pregnancy confined her to a bed rest. The couple finally welcomed their second son Diezel Ky Braxton-Lewis in March 2003. Shortly after his birth, Diezel was diagnosed with Autism. Braxton is currently an international Spokesperson for people with Autism.

Braxton’s Health Problems

In 2008, Lewis ex-wife Braxton had a benign lump removed from her breast and on April 8, 2008, near the end of her two-year show at the Flamingo Hotel, Braxton was briefly hospitalized and that led to the cancellation of the remaining dates of the show scheduled to end in August the same year. Shortly after she regained good health, she was also diagnosed with Microvascular angina (small vessel disease) and on November 8, 2010, Toni was diagnosed with pericarditis – an inflammation of the sac that surrounds the heart. According to reports, Braxton’s brother Michael Jr. is also a carrier of the disease.

Keri Lewis Divorce

Keri Lewis had a wonderful life with Toni Braxton such that no one ever thought it would abruptly come to an end. Sadly the lovebirds decided to split after twelve years of being married. In 2009, Braxton announced that she and her husband had separated, and later in July 2013, the divorce was finalised.

On July 8, 2015, Braxton’s attorney reportedly announced that Braxton had settled her contentious child support case with her former husband, Keri Lewis. Both parents made a decision to take joint responsibility for their children after the divorce.

Keri Lewis Net Worth

Lewis has had a long and successful music career. He has devoted both his time and all he’s got to get him where he is at the moment. All his efforts paid off and he currently has an estimated net worth of $50 million.

Quick Facts about Keri Lewis/Wiki

Full name: Keri Lewis

Date of birth: February 12, 1972

Birth city: Minneapolis, United States

Birth Sign: Aquarius

Ethnicity: White

Nationality: American

Profession: Singer, Songwriter

Band name: Mint Condition

Famous for: R&B

Married: Yes

Spouse: Toni Braxton

Children: 2 (Denim Cole Braxton-Lewis, Diezel Ky Braxton-Lewis)

Divorce: Yes (2013)

Divorce: Toni Braxton

Net Worth: $50 million