Kelly Sullivan is a talented American actress best known for her roles on the CBS daytime soap opera The Young and The Restless and in the ABC daytime Soap Opera ‘General Hospital’.

Kelly Sullivan’s Biography

The Young and The Restless actress Kelly Sullivan was born on February 3, 1978, in Puyallup, Washington. At a very young age, Kelly was dancing in ballet companies and sang in school choirs. She attended the Arizona State University on a full scholarship, where she graduated with honors, and then moved to New York City to pursue her acting career.

After her graduation, Sullivan got her first Broadway show role in Contact at the Vivian Beaumont Theater in New York City. She also was featured in Bells Are Ringing and Young Frankenstein.

Sullivan rose to fame after she played the role of Kate Howard and eventually the character’s alternate personality, Connie Falconeri, on the ABC daytime soap opera General Hospital from September 2011 until August 2013. She took over the role from actress Megan Ward, and in 2012, told MSN Entertainment, “recasting is never easy.”

Kelly also played Sage Warner on the CBS soap opera The Young and the Restless from 2014 to 2016. In 2016, she was cast as Bonnie Hayes in the Tyler Perry drama series Too Close to Home on TLC.

Kelly Sullivan’s Baby Announcement

It was early in 2016 when Kelly made a very adorable baby announcement on Twitter. She tweeted that her best friend, whom she considers her sister, Christine Lakin was expecting a baby.





However, after Kelly made the baby announcement for her best friend Lakin, her fans began to wonder if she has any plans of becoming a mother herself. Question is, does she have a partner or a boyfriend to accomplish that?

Christine Lakin’s baby was eventually born on March 6, 2016, and she has been enjoying a happy motherhood since.

Personal Life: Is Kelly Sullivan Married? Husband/Boyfriend/Family

Well…I guess this is the same question on everyone’s mind. Is the beautiful and talented Kelly married and who is the lucky man. But sorry to shock you a little, Kelly isn’t married yet and doesn’t have any kids… yet.

She is reportedly dating “Hemingway & Gellhorn” actor Eric Schneider. Almost everyone knows the two has been dating for a long while now.

The two began dating in 2010 while starring together in the theater production, “Robin, and the 7 Hoods.” The couple currently lives together in Santa Monica, California with their two dogs – Dublin and GP.

Unlike some celebrities, Kelly and Eric made their relationship official and the duo prefer showing their love in public rather than making it a secret. Despite leading a happy relationship, the two have not revealed any plans to get married and share a husband-wife relationship with one another.

Therefore, we might have to wait a little longer until any exciting news comes forth from the handsome couple.

Awards and Nominations

The 5′ 6″ beauty has had outstanding success and recognition in her career as she was once nominated for the “Daytime Emmy Award for Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series.”

Kelly Sullivan was also nominated for the same award twice, in 2014 for her role on “General Hospital”, And in 2017 for her role on “The Young and the Restless”.

Although she did not succeed in bagging the awards, she won many hearts with her work and that is why she is respected by a lot of people across the globe.

Kelly Sullivan’s Net Worth

Sullivan’s earnings, salary, and income from 2017 – 2018 is still under review and her total net worth cannot be ascertained at the moment but we hope to update this post when we have the verified information.

Kelly Sullivan on Twitter

The amazing actress is active on Twitter and other social media platforms. The latest Twitter stats show that Kelly Sullivan has a total favorites count of 6878 and more than 64 Thousand followers on her Twitter account @KellySullivanNY

Quick Facts about Kelly Sullivan

Birth name: Kelly Sullivan

Date of birth: February 3, 1978

Birth city: Payallup, Washington, United States

Birth sign: Aquarius

Education: University of Arizona

Profession: Actress

Height: 5′ 6″ (168 cm)

Nationality: American

Ethnicity: White

Weight: N/A

Eye Color: Green

Hair Color: Blonde

Marital status: Single

Relationship: Yes (Eric Schneider)

Children: No

Net Worth: N/A