Kelly Rohrbach had been around in Hollywood for some years before her role as C.J. Parker in the 2017 film Baywatch costarring Zac Efron and Dwayne Johnson shot her more into the limelight. It was the breakthrough role she had long waited for. Now, people have become more interested in what goes on in Kelly’s life including that time she was in a relationship with Leonardo DiCaprio. Follow us as we take you through Kelly’s journey to fame and wealth.

Kelly Rohrbach Wiki

Kelly Rohrbach was born on January 21, 1990, in New York City to Swiss financier Clay Rohrbach and his wife Anne. Her parents raised her in Greenwich, Connecticut where she attended the Greenwich Academy. At Greenwich, Kelly played golf, so well that she earned an athletic scholarship to Georgetown University where she played for the varsity team, the Georgetown Hoyas. (PS: As an amateur golfer, Kelly holds a handicap of seven)

Kelly graduated from Georgetown in 2012 with a degree in theater arts. Shortly after graduation, Kelly launched her professional acting career. She honed her acting skills at the London Academy of Music and Dramatic Art.

While attempting to build up her filmography, Kelly also launched a carer as a model. She signed to IMG Models. She was part of the Gap Inc.’s 2014 holiday marketing campaign and in 2015, she modeled for Old Navy denim. Rohrbach, as a model began to turn heads in 2015 when she featured in Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue where she was named “Rookie of the Year”.

In film, Kelly got her start in 2012 low budget movies; Wilt. She got her small screen start the following year in an episode of The New Normal and then Two and a Half Men. Her first small screen main role came was that of Jayne Duncan in The PET Squad Files. However, it wasn’t big enough to become her breakout role.





Kelly would later go on to appear in the 2014 TV film Love is Relative, as well as episodes of shows; Deadbeat and Broad City. In 2016 she had an uncredited role in Woody Allen’s Café Society which also starred Blake Lively Kristen Stewart.

In 2016 when Kelly’s role in Baywatch was announced, she was signed to Untitled Entertainment. She then switched camps to Management 360 responsible for the careers of big stars like Channing Tatum and Anne Hathaway. However, insiders reveal that the Baywatch star has also left Management 360.

Kelly became a victim of online hackers in May 2017. As a result, Kelly had some of her private photos posted online. The hacking came at a terrible time as Kelly was preparing to walk the red carpet for the premiere for Baywatch. Photos of her posing in a red swimsuit and lingerie were among those leaked online.

Kelly Rohrbach Relationship with Leonardo DiCaprio

When it was announced in January 2016 that Kelly would be portraying Pamela Anderson’s role of C. J. Parker in Baywatch, it was also revealed that her relationship with Leonardo DiCaprio had come to an abrupt end. She and Leo had been together for approximately 6 months.

They were first spotted out in June 2015 in New York City at a CFDA Awards after party. Subsequently, they were spotted on a couple of public outings. They attended the 2015 US Open in New York together and were also seen together during Thanksgiving.

According to US Magazine, Kelly split from Leo was a mutual one;

“They’ve been broken up for over a month. It was mutual. They both have intense work schedules and a lot going on in their lives right now. They both needed to take a break because of that. They are still friends and talking but it’s over.”

People confirmed the reason behind the split, saying;

“They are very friendly and it’s super amicable. They are both so busy and he’s got a big movie coming out and she’s one of the biggest super models in the world.”

E Online‘s sources said; “This is a really busy time for both of them. They are both just so busy that it was hard to make a relationship work. They are still very friendly. They really enjoy each other’s company.”

Shortly after news of their split, Kelly was linked to pro footballer Aaron Rodgers.

Kelly Rohrbach Feet

She scores 5 stars on Wiki Feet which means that her feet are really cute. Her shoe size is 9 (US).

Height: 5 feet 9 inches (1.75 m)

Hair Color: Blonde

Eye Color: Green