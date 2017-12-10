While Kelly Rebecca Nichols, also popularly known by her nickname Violet is not a renowned personality in the world of celebrities, she’s most famous for her longtime custody battle with media personality and her ex-husband, Alex Jones.

Kelly Rebecca Nichols Bio, Wiki, Age

Kelly Rebecca Nichols was born on July 2, 1968, in Travis County, Texas to Jewish parents – Edmund Lowe Nichols and Sandra Kay Heiligman. The mother of three has two siblings; a brother named James Edmund Nichols and a sister named Jill Elizabeth Nichols. She is 59 years old this year.

Kelly Rebecca Nichols Married, Husband

Nichols got married to InfoWars host, Alex Jones in 2007. However, their marriage only lasted till 2015 when they eventually went their separate ways after having had three children together.

Alex Jones is an American radio show host and conspiracy theorist who hosts The Alex Jones Show from Austin, Texas. The show airs on the Genesis Communications Network and shortwave radio station WWCR across the United States as well as on the internet. He also has a conspiracy and fake news website – Infowars.com.

Jones was born in 1974 in Dallas, Texas, and grew up in the Dallas suburb of Rockwall and the city of Austin, Texas. His career began in Austin with a live, call-in format public-access cable television program. In 1996, he switched format to radio, hosting a show named The Final Edition on KJFK (98.9 FM).





In addition to being a popular radio talk-show host and film producer, Jones is also known for his Advocacy of national sovereignty, anti-world government, new world order and other theories. He is equally known for his opinions on traditional forms of politics. In 1999, he won the Best Austin Talk Radio Host poll voted by The Austin Chronicle readers along with counterpart Shannon Burke.

While the going was good, it has been assumed that Nichols used her media and PR skills quite a lot to help Jones expand his business and also helped him stage majority of his publicity stunts. Their divorce was rumored to have been caused by Jones’ alleged affair with his Infowars Staff member, Lee Ann McAdoo.

Kelly Rebecca Nichols, Divorce

The mother of three’s story cannot be complete without the ugly divorce battle which ensued between her and her ex-husband. The couple officially divorced in 2015 with Nichols walking away with a monthly alimony of $43,000, losing the custody battle to Alex Jones who got full custody of their three children. The three children including; a 14-year-old son and their 9 and 12-year-old daughters live with him in Austin, Texas while his estranged wife has limited visitation rights.

Notwithstanding, it has been revealed that quite recently, Nichols has sought sole or joint custody of their children due to Alex Jones’ volatile behavior. She claimed that Jones is mentally unstable and has committed many felonies that required strict legal actions.

With his career as a conspiracy theorist, Jones is no stranger to controversy and his public outbursts and unstable bearings are known to his viewers. Since their children live with him, Nichols worries that his negative behavior will play a huge role in shaping out their personalities.

Citing that, Nichols said he is “not a stable person. He says he wants to break Alec Baldwin’s neck. He wants J-Lo to get raped. … He broadcasts from home. The children are there, watching him broadcast.”

In the end, she didn’t win the sole custody battle too and settled for joint custody. Now, she’s moved on with her life and is maintaining a low-key with the media.

While there was a widespread rumour back in April that Nichols had won the case in getting the custody of their three children, Jones immediately held a press conference on Friday, April 28, 2017 to counter the report which he dismissed as fake. Slamming the reports that said he lost the custody battle, Jones made a public statement on NBC News saying;

“I want to respond to grossly inaccurate media reports that I lost custody of my children. My ex-wife went to trial asking for her to become the sole managing conservator of our kids and limit me to supervised access. The jury resoundingly rejected her request for sole custody and left us at the same place where we began this horrible journey.”

Kelly Rebecca Nichols, Dating

After the scandalous custody battle amid several accusations, Nichols is maintaining a low-key lifestyle these days. For the most part, the past two months has seen her keeping mum over anything regarding her personal life, divorce, custody battle and of course her relationship status.