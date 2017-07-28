Kelly Monaco Married, Husband, Net Worth, Billy Miller, Wiki, Bio

Kelly Monaco is an outstanding Model, who has also enjoyed some success as an actress as well. Best known for her role on General Hospital – an ABC soap opera, where she played the character of Sam McCall – and as the winner of the first season of Dancing With the Stars, the reality TV competition series.

Playboy subscribers might remember her as the Playmate for April 1997, while some others might also know her for her role in the soap opera Port Charles, where she played the character, Livvie Locke, from 1997 till 2003.

Kelly Monaco Wiki/Bio, Modeling, Acting Career

Kelly Monaco, an American of white ethnicity, was born on 23 May of 1976, in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA, to Albert “Al” and Camina Monaco. She is the third child of five daughters, and her siblings are Marissa, Amber, Carmina, and Christine, in that order.

Monaco started her acting career with acting classes in Pocono Mountain High School, after the family moved to Poconos. After this period, she got a job as a life guard at one of the local resorts, where she worked for a while before going on to study for two years at the Northampton Community College.

Her breakthrough came though, when – after considering a career in modelling – Monaco sent her photo to Playboy in 1996. The next year, 1997, she became the Playmate of the Month for April 1997. She also went on to feature in several special features with Playmate.

Monaco’s first role on TV was in the Baywatch Drama series, which ran from 1997 to 1998. She also had some roles in films like BASEketball, Mumford and Idle Hands.

In September 2003, she joined the cast of General Hospital, the ABC soap opera. She played Samantha McCall. This happened after the less popular Port Charles – another ABC soap opera, in which she played Olivia “Livvie” Locke Morley – ended.

In 2003 and 2006, she was nominated for a Daytime Emmy Award for both Outstanding Supporting Actress for her role on Port Charles and Outstanding Lead Actress for her role on General Hospital, respectively.

In 2006, Monaco was one of the two co-hosts of the thirty-third Annual Daytime Emmys, alongside Tom Bergeron, who also hosts Dancing with the Stars.

Kelly Monaco also worked with Donald Trump, when Trump and Paula Shugart chose her as one of the judges for the 2009 Miss USA Pageant.

Dirty Soap, a reality TV series on E!, which premiered on 25 September 2011, Monaco also starred.

Kelly Monaco Married Life, Husband, Billy Miller

While still in high school, Kelly Monaco met and began a relationship with Mike Gonzalez, after which they worked as life guards together at a local resort, as well as attend college together. They remained inseparable for the next eighteen years, until they broke up over an undisclosed conflict in 2009.

Kelly Monaco was recently rumoured to be dating General Hospital co-star Billy Miller, and the media has not recovered from it. Their near-perfect on-screen chemistry doesn’t help to abate the rumour either. A recent photograph, which saw the couple holding onto each other in the ocean of Malibu beach has recently sent the rumour mill on overdrive again, gaining a lot of media attention.

However, during an interview, Kelly spoke out about her relationship rumour with Billy. According to her, they are just good friends and only hang out because, on the General Hospital show, they’re the only ones who are still single.

Kelly Monaco Weight, Height

At an average height of 5ft3, and weighing 95 pounds, Kelly Monaco is an absolutely stunning beauty, who enjoys showing off her sexy curves and legs in bikinis. Her body measurements of 34-22-32 have seen her grace several magazines all over the world, including the Playboy in 1997, as well as the Maxim cover for 2005. In 2006, she also appeared at #13 on Maxim’s annual Hot 100 List.

Kelly Monaco Net Worth

Kelly Monaco’s net worth is estimated to be around USD $4 million dollars. Now 41 years old – in 2017 – she currently lives in her 2,286 square feet home in Los Angeles, which is a 4-bedroom, 3-bathroom mansion.

On 25 April 2009, Monaco’s Planet Hollywood Resort and Casino apartment was burgled, and some of her belongings made away with.

Social Media

Kelly Monaco is quite popular and quite active on both Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. On the Gram, she has over 141 thousand followers, as well as over 212 thousand on Twitter, and her pages feature several of her gorgeous photoshoot sessions.

Had a blast at the Daytime Emmys last night. General Hospital winning for best show was the icing on the cake. Glam squad: @adenarohatiner stylist queen @josephpaulmakeup my face @kelseygusto the fab hair 😘 A post shared by Kelly Monaco (@kelly_m23) on May 1, 2017 at 11:26am PDT

Charity Work

In July 2009, Monaco – together with other celebrities – travelled to Kenya in Africa as part of a programme aimed at feeding children. They took foods, supplies and other resources to children in orphanages. The program was sponsored by Feed the Children.

Monaco also volunteered on 24 October 2009, alongside some of her colleagues from General Hospital, to help redesign and glamorize an old school in Los Angeles, as part of the iParticipate campaign.