Sportscasters are moving to the top of the totem pole when it comes to journalism and media as a whole, that is why we cannot just get enough of them. It is in that vein that we are going to check out the topic Kelly Crull’s wiki, bio, married age, and boyfriend. It is already written in stone that this topic will prove to be both educative and entertaining, so sit tight as we get started on Kelly Crull’s wiki.

Kelly Crull’s Wiki/Bio/Age

Kelly Crull’s wiki would be grossly incomplete if we did not begin by stating that she was born on February 19, 1987. This means that she is currently 30 years of age. Since she was a young the media personality has been an avid supporter of sports and an accomplished athlete, so it is no surprise that she chose this line of work.

Her love for sports was so great that she revealed to the general public the fact that she used to sleep with a basketball in her bed. She has played several sports back when she was in the school. She even emerged as the winner of a tennis scholarship at the University of Missouri-Columbia where she graduated with a degree in Broadcast Journalism and Business in the year 2006.

As we mentioned earlier, she has quite the stellar track record and as such, she is quite qualified for her job. She kicked off her career by working with some local stations, soon after that, she worked at WLFI as an active sports anchor and reporter. She then gained wider recognition when she worked at KOCO-5 for two years.

By 2010, the sports anchor joined Oklahoma City Thunder and served the network until the end of 2012. She later moved to Fox Sports San Diego in 2013 and currently represent Comcast SportsNet Chicago as her working station. Seeing as she is a very accomplished journalist with a budding career, most people would expect that her net worth is quite sizable.

We can only imagine that this is the case since the star has not made a report of her earnings available to the general public. There are speculations that the figure runs into millions of dollars, but we cannot say for sure until she makes it public knowledge.

As someone who plays sports, you bet that she is in very good shape, if you are in doubt, best believe that we have the figures to prove it. The media personality is certainly unable to break a scale as she weighs 57 kilograms. In addition to that, she stands quite tall for a lady at 5 feet 8 inches.

Kelly Crull’s Boyfriend

Kelly is not so open about her personal information because there is not much of it out there. Judging from that, one might be under the impression that she is not a relevant celebrity, but that is not even possible, seeing as she is a household name. Based on this, we have come to the conclusion that Crull is on one of those celebrities who prefers to keep her personal life under wraps.

Till now, she has not stated anything about her personal preferences and choices. So, we can assume that she is quite single until the star comes out with the man or woman she is currently seeing. With that, we have come to the end of the topic Kelly Crull’s wiki, bio, married age, and boyfriend.