We bring you more information about Kellita Smith, the comedian, and actress who always leaves her fans guessing. Also a model, Kellita made her way into the big screens in 1993 in an American sketch comedy television series In Living Color.

Kellita’s rare talents have kept her very much relevant in the industry which is filled with several challenges. This we would like to dwell on before we proceed further into the personal life of the 48-year-old who is famous for The Bernie Mac Show.

Kellita Smith Biography

Kellita was born on January 15, 1969, in Illinois Chicago. The actress has a brother named Eric Smith and is the only daughter of Honey Smith. Kellita is American and she belongs to Afro-American descent.

Kellita and her brother attended the Oakland Community Learning Center, a historical educational facility founded by the Black Panthers. In 1989, she earned a degree in political science from Santa Rosa Junior College.

Career

Kellita Smith might be a comedian, actress, and model, but she started off as a model. She began her acting career from the stage, where her first appearance was in regional productions of Tell It Like It Tiz.

Later she was likewise highlighted in a few dramatic credits including No Place to be Somebody, Feelings, and others. Kellita had to pull through several challenges that come with TV program features and the likes, to get to where she currently is.

Following her TV debut In Living Color in 1993, Kellita was also featured in an American television sitcom called Living Single as Susan.

After making her debut in the industry in 1993, she won a NAACP Theatre Award for Best Supporting Actress in 1996, for her role in No Place To Be Somebody.

Also in 1996, Kellita was in The Wayans Bros, Dangerous Minds and Moesha. As Danielle, Smith was featured in 4 episodes of an American television sitcom Malcolm & Eddie.

Her fame climaxed in 2001 when she featured in the lead role of Wanda McCullough in an American sitcom, The Bernie Mac Show. This role earned her so many awards and nominations and has become her signature identity.

She also made her presence in many series such as Martin, Sister, The Jammie Fox Show, and many others. Some of her most successful movies are House Party 3, The Crossing Guard and Hair Show.

Apart from acting, Kellita Smith attends many fashion events and has also featured in various magazines.

Kellita Smith Married/Husband/Children

As we mentioned earlier, Kellita Smith always keeps her fans guessing. However, this does not just apply to her career or epic performances, but also to her personal life.

Since her prominence on the big screens, there has not been any official confirmation regarding her relationship status. Though the actress is assumed to be heterosexual, there is no major evidence that she is married as she has not been publicly open about her marital life.

However, rumors of Kellita dating Mr. Chow had circulated after the ‘couple’ were encountered in Beverly Hills, though the news was not confirmed. The information whether the couple was having only casual meetings or was really dating has never been ascertained.

Many indications point to the notion that the actress is fully focused on her professional life and has not been married. Indeed the talented actress is very dedicated and takes work seriously. Of course, a famous and beautiful actress like Kellita must have been in some relationships, but we do not have full confirmation on any.

More so, there are no confirmed reports of Kelitta parenting any child. Smith loves children and she also visits several orphanages with social service motives.

Kellita Net Worth, Measurements

The actress’ net worth is estimated to be around 500 thousand dollars due to endorsements of brands and revenues from her career.

For her measurements, Kellita has a height of 5 feet and 10 inches. The black American actress weighs 67 kg and wears 34D sized bras.

With the right hip of 39 cm to go with her height, the black colored hair diva has a waist that measures 28cm and wears size 10 shoes.