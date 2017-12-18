Kelley Jakle is an American actress and singer-songwriter. She is best known for playing Jessica in the musical drama Pitch Perfect. As a singer, Kelley has released multiple non-album singles and at least two extended plays.

Kelley Jakle Bio/Wiki

Kelley was born as Kelley Alice Jakle on June 27, 1989, in Carmichael, California. She has two older brothers and is the only girl in her family. Kelley nurtured a passion for music from a very young age and as a result, she joined the Sacramento Children’s Chorus. With the choir, Kelley sang at sporting events. She was selected among hundreds of kids across the nation to sing at the nationally-televised San Francisco 49ers game in 2006.

Jakle also auditioned for the American Idols. She attended the Loretto High School where she participated in school plays. She also began writing her own songs and founded her high school a capella group.

She attended the University of Southern California, majoring in communications. At USC, Kelley was part of a music band called By the Way as the lead vocalist. In her junior year, she released her first EP titled Spare Change. Also, her band released their self-titled EP in 2007.

Kelley joined the school’s a capella group SoCal VoCals. With the group, she became a two-time International Championship of Collegiate A Cappella winner first in 2008 and then in 2010.





After their first win, the SoCals were chosen to compete in the first season of NBC’s singing competition The Sing-Off. The group was eliminated in the third episode. Kelley returned to the competition in 2010 as part of a different group named The Backbeats. This time, they were more successful, finishing in third place.

After graduating from USC, Kelley began to pursue an acting career in Los Angeles. Her first role would be that of Jessica in Pitch Perfect which would go on to be a major hit propelling her to widespread recognition.

In 2015, Kelley had a role in 42, a biopic about baseball player Jackie Robinson. The film also starred Harrison Ford who played the role of Branch Rickey – Jakle’s great-grandfather. Branch Rickey was a Major League Baseball executive who made history by breaking the MLB’s color barrier when he signed African American player Jackie Robinson.

Kelley is besties with her Pitch Perfect co-star Brittany Snow.

Kelley Jakle Dating/Boyfriend

Kelley has been in a couple of relationships that have come to media attention. First was with her Pitch Perfect co-star Adam DeVine. The duo made a number of red carpet appearances together including a premiere of Pitch Perfect where DeVine planted a kiss on her cheek.

While it was obvious that the pair was an item, they never really admitted it publicly until came another red carpet event in 2013 when Jakle confirmed her relationship status with her own mouth. When asked about who she’d love to kiss in reference to the Best Kiss category from the evening’s award, Jakle boldy said: “I’m going to have to be bias and say my boyfriend Adam Devine!”

Well, their relationship ended in 2015. Adam moved on with Chloe Bridges while Jakle soon began flaunting her new flame on Instagram. That new guy is Days of Our Lives alum Mark Hapka.

The pair seems to be going strong since 2015 and they couldn’t look better together as seen in the many photos Kelley has shared on Instagram.

Mark has also shared photos of Kelley on his Instagram page. However, none of them have publicly admitted to being in a relationship.

Kelley Jakle Height: 5 feet 6 inches (1.68 m)

Body Measurements: 32-24-34 (inches)